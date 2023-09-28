Facebook

The high pressure keeping us warm will stick around a while, at least until a cold front arrives next week.

We’re in the mid-90’s again today with light south winds, so we have another air quality alert in place. Highs in the mid-90’s stick around the rest of this week, and then we’ll start gradually cooling down for next week as we get into the low-mid 90’s Sunday-Tuesday. The good news is that winds will get a bit more breezy starting this weekend, which should help air quality…but it won’t be helpful fire danger conditions as it will help any fire that starts quickly spread.

It looks like our next cold front arrives Wednesday, and I have temperatures in the low 90’s that day – but that could heat up as we factor in compressional heating ahead of the front. We’ll have a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through, and then the latter half of next week looks cooler with highs in the 80’s. We could even be in the low 80’s by next weekend…but I’m cautiously optimistic as that’s beyond the 7-day forecast period and can easily change. Stay tuned!