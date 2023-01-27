Washed Ashore Art Sculptures Exhibited in Galveston

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Washed Ashore, a traveling art exhibit on display in Galveston Island now through March 5, hopes to educate us about plastic pollution in the world’s waterways. Almost 35M tons of plastic entered aquatic ecosystems in 2020.

Oregon-based nonprofit Washed Ashore and the Park Board placed over 20 sculptures, crafted from debris collected from beaches, at various spots in Galveston. The sculptures, most more than six feet tall, include depictions of coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sharks and more. They can be found at museums, parks, attractions and in outdoor spaces. There is no charge to view the sculptures.

Visit Galveston Tourism

“The sculptures are impressive,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “But they’re even more impressive when you look at them closely. The artists at Washed Ashore placed recognizable objects – like buckets and shovels – at a child’s eye view. This way, hopefully, they will learn to take with them what they bring to the beach.”

The Park Board also works with Washed Ashore representatives to establish an artist residency program designed to instruct local community partners about crafting permanent art items.

Similar Washed Ashore exhibits have been on display at prominent locations throughout the country including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Their Galveston debut marks the first time the exhibit will not be behind a paid gate in the United States.

Galveston Island

A historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston, the island is best known as a vacation destination. It offers 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, and Texas’ premier cruise port. Galveston also features one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark. A variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding are available. For more information, please click visitGalveston.com.

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea

A nonprofit organization committed to combating plastic pollution through art and education. Their mission is to build and exhibit aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and to spark positive changes in consumer habits. In ten years, Washed Ashore has processed over 35 tons of plastic pollution from the Pacific Northwest’s ocean beaches to create over 85 works of art that are awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis.