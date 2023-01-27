Midlothian 2022 Chamber Award Winners Recognized

Facebook

Midlothian, TX, January 26, 2023– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the 2022 Chamber Award winners who were nominated and voted by the members of the organization.

“We were elated to recognize our outstanding businesses, organizations, and leaders in our

community,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said. “They have committed valuable time, resources, support to make our business community vibrant and successful.”

Nominees and winners were recognized at the Annual Awards party hosted at Firefly Gardens on January 19th , 2023. The event was sponsored by AFairchild PC, Camp Bow Wow, Gerdau, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP.

And the winners were…

Chamber Achievement Award: Gerdau

Small Business Award of Excellence: Southwestern Land and Title

Medium Business Award of Excellence: Big D BBQ

Large Business Award of Excellence: Gerdau

Young Professional Award: Megan Murphy

Gene Rodgers Community Service Award: Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Manna House

Professional Services Award of Excellence: Navarro College

Social Media Superstar Award: Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware

Outstanding Leadership Midlothian Alumni: Judy McGraw

New Member of the Year: Union 28

Hand selected awards included the Ambassador of the Year, Danny Gildea, by 2022 Ambassador Chair Kasey Cheshier. Sharon Price, 2022 Chairman, selected Amy Tounget from Amy Tounget Insurance Agency, for the Midlothian Chamber Chairman’s Award. Chamber Volunteer of the Year was Angela Lopez from Elite, Foot, and Body. Jermaine Rodriguez of Solution Engine IT Services won the Midlothian Chamber President’s Award.

You can reach the Midlothian Chamber by stopping by their new office space at 116 N. 8 th Street, giving them a call at 972-723-8600, or follow them on their social media accounts to stay up to date with new events and business promotions.