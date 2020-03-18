Walmart Changes Store Hours Again, Adds Senior Hours

For the second time in a week, Walmart is altering their normal hours to help with COVID-19. Starting Thursday, March 19, Walmart stores will change operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This new schedule will make it easier for associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Special Senior Shopping Hours

Walmart recognizes older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limits

Walmart will limit items in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Other Changes

Auto Care Centers will be temporarily shut down so those associates can focus on stocking and cleaning the main store.

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

