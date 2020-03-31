DCHHS Reports 82 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 31, 2020, DCHHS is reporting 82 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 631.

The 12th and 13th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, including of a man in his 50’s who was as resident of the city of Rowlett, and a man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. Both persons had other high-risk chronic health conditions. There are 26 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities, including 2 deaths, that have been reported within the past week. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peek week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three‐quarters (77%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high‐risk chronic health condition.

26 COVID‐19 cases associated with long‐term care facilities, including 2 deaths, have been reported this week.

Please see attached summary. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

DCHHS COVID19-Flu Report_033130

Judge Jenkins Urges Dallas & Texans To #STAYINTHEFIGHT

“We are at the beginning of what will be a difficult time for Texas, especially here. We need each one of you to #StayInTheFight! To do that, I need you to practice self-care, have faith in the science, and #StaySafebyStayingHome,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

Judge Jenkins continues to advocate for Governor Abbott to issue a statewide safer at home plan to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please take a look at the clip below. Texas needs your help ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩ ⁦@JudgeChrisHill⁩ Let’s make the Dallas County Safer at Home plan statewide or at least regional. pic.twitter.com/XUmesnMbBB — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 31, 2020

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments