Walmart DeSoto Adds COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site

Walmart Opens Four More COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites In Dallas

DALLAS – Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 15, 2020, Walmart will open four additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Walmart parking lots in Dallas County:

15757 Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248

951 W. Belt Line Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

5302 N Garland Ave., Garland, TX 75040

2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, TX 75088

The sites are supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested. Those include first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms. Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

“We’re pleased to partner with Walmart on this important testing for our community. Testing is critical so that we’re not flying blind as we do everything that we can to keep you safe during a time when our economy is reopening,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Dallas during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Details on the COVID-19 testing site:

Beginning tomorrow, the sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly

7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.

For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask or cloth covering. Also, stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines. Take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

