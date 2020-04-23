BREAKING: Walgreens COVID-19 Testing Dallas Site Opens Tomorrow

DALLAS — Walgreens will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Dallas beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 24.

The testing site will be located at 2060 S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75217. Mayor Johnson had previously announced the location during a news conference Wednesday evening.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new Walgreens testing site to southern Dallas, and I expect that it will become an asset to our underserved communities,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “This site will provide our city with much-needed additional testing capacity, which is critically important to our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as we begin to look toward rebuilding our

local economy.”

According to Walgreens, the tests will be conducted outside of the store, and pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test. All drive-thru testing will be conducted outside, and patients are asked to not leave their vehicles.

Tests will be available by appointment only. Walgreens will only provide tests to those who meet the eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria.

To receive a test, individuals must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility by visiting Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

After the test, patients will be informed of results within 24 hours.

Walgreens is also opening a testing site in Fort Worth and others across the state.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said Connie Latta, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with local, state and federal officials on this effort.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit DallasCityHall.com/coronavirus.

