COVID-19 Testing Sites In DFW

Update on Area Coronavirus Testing & Screening Resources

The City of Midlothian has worked closely with Ellis County Emergency Management to compile this list of area Coronavirus testing sites and screening resources:

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 972-937-1203



Altus Emergency Centers, 1791 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 469-575-5593



Ferris Family Physicians, 207 W. 5th Street, Ferris

972-842-3016



Methodist Family Health, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill

972-291-7863



Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400



American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)



Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)



Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield 682-518-2867



Methodist NOW virtual visits, https://methodistnow.life/

Baylor Scott & White online screening tool https://www.bswhealth.com/Pages/coronavirus-information.aspx

Resources offered by the State of Texas, including map of drive-thru testing sites and Coronavirus testing totals by county, https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Area hospitals also offer testing, but as the CDC suggests, if you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your primary or urgent care provider for medical advice before seeking medical care.

Find additional COVID-19 Resources at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/763/COVID-19-Information