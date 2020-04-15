Home News COVID-19 Testing Sites In DFW

COVID-19 Testing Sites In DFW

City of Midlothian posted a great list of COVID-19 testing sites in Ellis and Dalla County

Update on Area Coronavirus Testing & Screening Resources

The City of Midlothian has worked closely with Ellis County Emergency Management to compile this list of area Coronavirus testing sites and screening resources:

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 972-937-1203

Altus Emergency Centers, 1791 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 469-575-5593

Ferris Family Physicians, 207 W. 5th Street, Ferris
972-842-3016

Methodist Family Health, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill
972-291-7863

Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)

Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield 682-518-2867

Methodist NOW virtual visits, https://methodistnow.life/

Baylor Scott & White online screening tool https://www.bswhealth.com/Pages/coronavirus-information.aspx

Resources offered by the State of Texas, including map of drive-thru testing sites and Coronavirus testing totals by county, https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Area hospitals also offer testing, but as the CDC suggests, if you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your primary or urgent care provider for medical advice before seeking medical care.

Find additional COVID-19 Resources at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/763/COVID-19-Information

