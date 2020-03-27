Two Positive COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Lancaster

City Of Lancaster Has 2 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of March 27, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 2 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 64 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 367 cases in Dallas County.

The City of Lancaster is working to keep its residents safe and encourage taking everyday precautions to help control the spread of the virus.

To help control the spread of COVID-19, we’d like you to know that ALL parks are closed. This includes:

Playgrounds

Exercise Equipment

Multi-use Courts

Dog Park

Restrooms

Water Fountains

Lancaster Closures Due To COVID-19

The Senior Life Center is closed to the public.

The Recreation Center is closed to the public. If you purchased any programs or made any reservations, and would like to discuss your options, please call 972-218-3710 or Email.

The Lancaster Municipal Court has cancelled all dockets. The lobby is open to accept payments and set up payment plans. For questions, you may call the Municipal Court at 972-218-1334.

The inside of the Veterans Memorial Library is closed to the public. Library services are available online. You may also reserve or check out resources by contacting the Veterans Memorial Library at 972-227-1080 or Email. A drive through will be available for check out and drop off.

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged

to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City of Lancaster’s website lancastertx.com/1372/COVID-19.

