Lancaster Mayor Statement on Spread Of COVID-19

Statement From Mayor of Lancaster, TX Clyde C. Hairston On Spread Of COVID-19

Dear Residents of Lancaster:

The City of Lancaster has been in constant communication with our national, state, county, and local partners to collect and share information, and closely coordinate efforts to protect our residents from the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has provided specific directives and guidelines to state and local governments. Recently, cities have been advised to examine the practice of large scale gatherings, as such events could accelerate the spread of the Coronavirus.

On March 13, 2020, Dallas County issued a declaration of disaster for a public health emergency along with an order restricting gatherings of 500 persons or more to protect our residents, especially the most vulnerable members of our community. The City

of Lancaster has followed suit by adopting the same restrictions as Dallas County. Lancaster’s order will be discussed at Monday’s Council meeting, and posted on our website and social media platforms. We are also taking other precautionary measures in conjunction with the order to protect all of our residents. As these actions are announced, they will also be posted online to be accessed as needed on a 24/7 basis. We have also been working with regional and state partners in this process to determine the most effective way to provide the essential services our residents depend on.

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our community, we have made the proactive decision to suspend all activity at the Senior Life Center, and have postponed the Trash-off event scheduled for March 21, 2020.

Dallas County has provided a number for individuals to speak to a live representative regarding the Coronavirus. That telephone number is 972-692-2780.

Sincerely,

Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor

Save

Comments

comments