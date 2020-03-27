Dallas County Has 367 COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 27, 2020, DCHHS is reporting 64 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 367. Seven deaths have been reported to date. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Please see attached summary of cases. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I’m so proud of the way North Texas is stepping up to this challenge. We will get through this together. #StayHomeStaySafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

