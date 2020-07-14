Travel Trends: Quarantine Cocktail Inspiration

Happy Hour At Home: Drink Inspiration

Yep, we are still in quarantine and it’s summertime.

Here are some drinks you can mix at home to think about your next trip when travel opens again.

Meanwhile, mix and enjoy the weekend!

You’re drinking: Piña Colada

Jet off to: San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the iconic Caribe Hilton invented the Piña Colada in 1954. The resort’s bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, created the famed cocktail while attempting to come up with a fun, refreshing, welcome drink for guests. Now, travelers can sip on the popular libation while soaking up the sun at the hotel’s secluded beach, oceanfront swimming pools, and beachside hammocks. Explore with on-site snorkeling and ‘snuba’, practice your backswing at the Monica Puig tennis center, indulge at the spa or feast at one of the on-site dining options that include’s Morton’s Steakhouse. If you’ve had one too many Piña Coladas, the property offers a variety of unique twists on the classic drink including piña colada-inspired French toast and spa treatments.

You’re drinking: Healthy Cocktails

Jet off to:The ‘One Happy Island’ of Aruba, where the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino offers a variety of aloe-infused cocktails, including the Aruba Mule. Aloe is one of Aruba’s biggest exports with 12 vitamins, 35 minerals, and 20 amino acids, plus many healing qualities. While you’re there, be sure to visit the Aruba Aloe Factory and pick up some additional aloe products! A tropical scene of palapas and sparkling turquoise waters, the Aruba Marriott Resort provides a picture-perfect oasis on Palm Beach.

This upscale getaway offers the largest accommodations on the island, nine restaurants and bars, including the toes-in-the-sand restaurant Atardi, and plenty of other amenities for travelers to retreat in paradise. The property and ‘One Happy Island’ offer endless opportunities for every guest’s mood, such as exploring nightlife and shopping, enjoying a refreshing cocktail at the resort’s swim-up bar, seeking adventure through an off-roading excursion to the rugged side of the island, trying their hand at kitesurfing, windsurfing, snorkeling, and more.

Feel Closer To Your Favorite Destination with a Drink

You’re drinking: Vino rosso (red wine)

Jet off to: Tuscany, where luxury villa Il Salviatino offers an off-road tour through the vineyards of Chianti aboard a vintage Jeep. The adventure includes stops at the area’s top wineries for a total of 15 wine tastings, complete with an authentic Tuscan lunch. Back on property, you’ll enjoy all sorts of local reds from La Terrazza, the property’s outdoor terrace which offers beyond-belief views of its colorful Italian gardens and the Florentine skyline with its iconic Duomo.

You’re drinking: Moscow Mules

Jet off to: Grace Bay Beach, where Wymara Resort & Villas’ rosé-themed beach bar, Pink Bar, puts a twist on the classic cocktail with spiced rum. It’s called the Caribbean Mule, and will satisfy your tropical beach and Insta-worthy cocktail dreams. For an extra exclusive escape, book one of Wymara’s seven swanky villas, ranging from four to five bedrooms and offering a system of cascading decks that lead to an overwater swim platform with direct access to the protected bright blue waters of Turtle Tail.

You’re drinking: Margaritas

Jet off to: Cancun, specifically JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa where 150 different margaritas await at the Lobby Bar. Yes, you read that correctly. Influenced by the rich culture of Mexico, the JW Marriott Cancun – named one top three resorts in eastern Mexico in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards – features 150 different varieties of tequilas, including silver, reposado and añejo varieties. The menu is broken into four categories: Classic, Modern, Fusion and Exotic, with flavors ranging from a Prosecco Margarita to a Mango-rita. The 150 Margaritas Menu also incorporates nontraditional elements such as black tea, beetroot, black mole sauce, and Serrano chili peppers.

Also awaiting at the expansive 447-room property are lush, palm-studded grounds and newly renovated ocean-facing guest rooms each with graphic aerial artwork, free-standing soaking tubs, rainfall showers and photo-worthy views of the Mexican Caribbean. Other amenities available to guests include 10 international specialty restaurants, a world-class Mayan-inspired spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts and two freeform pools.

Feeling Tropical or Sophisticated?

You’re drinking: Cocktails with Blue Curaçao Liqueur

Jet off to: Curaçao, otherwise known as the “C” of the ABC Islands. This infamous alcohol adds fun colors and vibrant tastes to tropical cocktails. While many imitations exist, the genuine/original version is exclusively distilled and bottled at Landuis Chobolobo, a historic estate on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao. The refreshing bright blue liqueur is crafted from dried peels of the Laraha oranges and blended with eight secret spices.

Guests interested in Curaçao’s other blues will love the electric blue waters at the island’s 35 cove-like beaches, the blue houses in downtown Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the live blues music often heard throughout the trendy area of Pietermaai. Paired with the island’s diverse heritage, arid landscape and distinct European architecture, Curaçao remains a hidden gem in the Caribbean.

You’re drinking: Martinis

Jet off to: Hotel Ranga, a lux lodge set in the secluded countryside of the South Coast of Iceland. The land of fire and ice is famous for its magical Northern Lights in the winter. But it’s also famous for its Midnight Sun in the summer, a natural phenomenon which brightens up the atmosphere for about 24 hours. Whatever the season, follow a long day of chasing waterfalls, riding Icelandic horses, or traversing ice caves with a fruit-forward Midnight Sun Martini at the bar at Hotel Ranga. Or opt for an extra shot in your Ranga Espresso Martini so that you can stay up late with the sun or to catch an appearance of the Aurora Borealis (don’t worry, the hotel offers Northern Lights wake up calls).

Hotel Ranga offers a front seat to the big show in the sky. Itss also centrally located for exploring Iceland’s surrounding natural beauty. After a long day, there’s no place better to relax with a drink in hand than in one of Hotel Rangá’s continent-themed suites, outdoor, geothermal heated hot tubs, or with a stellar star gazing session with a resident astronomer at the property’s on site, hi-tech observatory complete with a roll-off roof.

Fruity Drinks Can Be Refreshing

You’re drinking: All the Rum

Jet off to: Situated on the white sand beach of Negril, Jamaica, Hedonism II, wrapped in what appears to be the world’s most iconic clothing-optional resort is actually an unsuspecting, life-changing getaway. Famous for its strict judgement free zone, this adult-only, all-inclusive beachfront property serves as a haven for those of all shapes, sizes and sexualities. Visitors escape society’s standards and create their own uninhibited experiences – while sipping on delicious cocktails. The Rum Swizzle, a Hedo favorite, dates back to the mid-18th century. Its known for making guests ‘swizzle’ out of their clothes after a few.

You’re drinking: Anything with seasonal fruit

Jet off to: St. Lucia’s stunning Jade Mountain resort, which features mango trees on property and hosts an annual Mango Madness Festival each June where guests can participate in mango dinners, mixology lessons, farm tours, and more. The property also created a signature Mango Madness cocktail in honor of this seasonal summer favorite. From the resort’s architecture, the open-walled sanctuaries with unobstructed views of the Pitons, to locally sourcing their food from their private, organic farm, Jade Mountain completely immerses its guest into St. Lucia’s environment in every way it can.

You’re drinking: Aperol Spritz

Jet off to: Downtown Fort Lauderdale where the brand-new Hyatt Centric Las Olas just opened inside the city’s tallest skyscraper. The 238-room property features a sophisticated, yet laid-back ambiance with close proximity to the area’s beaches, local art museums, galleries and cultural institutions. Paying homage to Lauderdale’s local yachting culture, the property’s Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar features doors that open right onto bustling Las Olas Boulevard. Order a Set Sail Spritz made with St-Germain, Vermouth, Aperitif, mint, hints of lemon and prosecco. Once you’ve taken a sip of this refreshing drink you’ll feel like you’ve just embarked on an adventure at sea. Enjoy it while taking advantage of some of the area’s best people-watching.

You’re drinking: Bourbon

Jet off to: North Georgia, darlin’! Here, the 3,000 acre resort meets playground, Barnsley Resort, offers ladies the “Aim High” package — one of the inclusions being a bourbon tasting flight at its newly renovated restaurant, Woodlands Grill. It’s only appropriate for a resort that has its own Woodford Reserve Blend. You’ll find it the perfect way to unwind after a day of outdoor adventures. Plus, the package includes an expert-led clay shooting lesson at the resort’s Beretta Shooting Grounds by High Adventure Company as well as luxury cottage accommodations.

