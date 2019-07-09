Monet: The Late Years at Kimbell Art Museum

“Monet: The Late Years,” a dazzling display of paintings by Claude Monet is currently on exhibition at Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum. Following the successful 2016 exhibition, “Monet: The Early Years,” the current exhibition takes up the artist’s story during the final years of his career.

The artist had suffered great personal loss, including his wife’s death and his own deteriorating eyesight. With the threat of World War I looming, he remained close to home, painting his garden at Giverny. Because of his vision problems, and his new-found ambition to paint on a larger scale, Monet’s work reflected changes in tonality and intensity. More vivid color combinations, plus broader application of paint, resulted in a remarkable, new body of work. His brushwork grew increasingly fevered and dramatic while his paintings became more abstract.

52 Paintings Created From 1913-1926

The 52 paintings in the Monte exhibition were created between 1913 up to his death in 1926. Monet revolutionized and re-invented his painting style, leading to bolder, more abstract works. The exhibition was assembled from public and private collection in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Paintings from from the Kimbell Art Museum and Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco are featured in the exhibition.

More than 20 examples of Monet’s beautiful water-lily paintings are included in this exhibition. Many other extraordinary but lesser-known works will be seen for the first time in the U.S. These include majestic panoramas, displayed alongside easel paintings that demonstrate Monet’s boundless vitality and variety.

Monet: The Later Years redefines the artist widely known as the greatest landscape painter of the Impressionists as one of the most original artists of the modern age.

Admission to the exhibition, located in the Renzo Piano Pavilion, is free for Kimbell Art Museum members. Other prices are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors and students; $14 for ages 6-11; and free for children under 6. Half-price tickets are available all day Tuesdays, and after 5 p.m. on Fridays. Additional discounts are available for active duty military and SNAP Program Recipients. Free parking is available in lots surrounding the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth. Visit kimbellartmuseum.org for information.

