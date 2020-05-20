DeSoto Fitness Center Reopening & Now Accepting RSVP

Are you experiencing the COVID fifteen? Many of us working from home and have been eating more frequently and packing on those extra pounds. Well, good news, the DeSoto Recreation Center is proud to announce the reopening of the Fitness Center. The Fitness Center will reopen with restrictions. Patrons will have access to the Fitness Center only during the initial opening phase.

The Fitness Center will have a limited capacity. Patrons will be required to schedule an appointment for 45 minutes per visit. Member access will be allowed during modified hours. Upon arrival, please present your membership card to the facility staff.

DeSoto Fitness Center Schedule

Open on selected dates:

May 26 | May 27 | May 29 | June 1 | June 3 | June 5

Operation Hours:

8AM to 12PM and 4PM to 8PM

For the safety of everyone, residents who are running a fever, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have had close contact within the last 14 days with someone who has or is believed to have COVID-19 will be prohibited from entry.

Visitors are asked to comply with the following guidelines:

Sanitize hands

Clean any surfaces before and after use

Maintain social distancing – six feet of separation

Mask or face covering and gloves are required

Loitering is prohibited

You can contact the Recreation Center at (972) 230-9655.

