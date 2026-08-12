Blue Goose Cantina Celebrates Hatch Chile Fest

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Hatch chile season is one of the Southwest’s most anticipated culinary traditions, and Blue Goose Cantina is celebrating the annual harvest with the return of its 24th Annual Hatch Chile Fest.

For more than two decades, the festival has been one of Blue Goose Cantina’s signature seasonal traditions, drawing guests each year eager to enjoy the distinctive flavor of authentic Hatch chile peppers. Grown exclusively in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley, Hatch chiles are prized for their earthy, smoky flavor and varying levels of heat, making them one of the country’s most anticipated seasonal ingredients.

Available for a limited time only, this year’s Hatch Chile Fest features 11 seasonal food and beverage offerings at all eight Blue Goose Cantina locations (Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, and Grand Prairie). The seasonal menu is available from August 4 through September, depending on the annual Hatch chile harvest. Once the harvest ends, so does the menu until next year.

Hatch Chile Fest Offers

From shareable appetizers and entrées to handcrafted cocktails and weekend brunch, Hatch Chile Fest offers something for every Hatch chile fan.

APPETIZERS: Hatch Trick—$15, Three ways to enjoy Hatch Chile Season! Creamy Hatch queso, roasted green Hatch salsa, and our signature Hatch guacamole. Hatched Eggs—$12 (New). Hatch chiles mixed with our slow-braised brisket and Jack cheese, hand-breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with Hatch guacamole and Hatch pico de gallo.

ENTRÉES

Hatch Pulled Chicken Enchiladas—$15. Two enchiladas topped with your choice of spicy Hatch salsa or Hatch queso. Served with Spanish rice and charro beans. Hatch Dirty Bob—$18. A crispy, golden-fried flour tortilla filled with slow-braised birria, Hatch salsa, refried beans and Jack cheese, topped with our signature Hatch queso. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, Hatch guacamole and fresh Hatch pico de gallo. Hatch Street Tacos—$14. Four corn tortilla street tacos topped with fajita chicken (2), fajita beef (2), spicy Hatch pineapple pico and queso fresco. Served with Hatch salsa.

Hatch Tamales — $15 (New). House-made tamales stuffed with slow-braised birria, roasted Hatch peppers, roasted sweet corn and fresh green beans. Served with creamy Hatch queso, house-made Hatch salsa, poblano lime rice and black beans. Hatch Power Bowl—$17 (New). Mesquite-grilled chicken served over a bed of lime rice with roasted sweet corn, fresh green beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and crumbled goat cheese. Dressed with Hatch chimichurri.

COCKTAILS: Famous Hatch Margarita—$12. Spicy Hatch chile pepper-infused tequila shaken with fresh lime juice and agave nectar. Hatch Island Margarita — $14 (New). A margarita made with Hatch chile-infused tequila, cucumber, pineapple, coconut cream, lime juice and agave. Prickly Punch—$14 (New). A low-calorie mocktail made with Seedlip non-alcoholic spirit, prickly pear juice, agave, lime, cream of coconut and pineapple juice.

Blue Goose Brunch Specials

Open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Huevos Divorciados — $11 (New). Two poached eggs on crispy corn tortillas with house refried beans, featuring the best of both worlds: one egg topped with green Hatch salsa and the other with red Hatch salsa. Served with brunch potatoes.

The seasonal menu is available while supplies last at all eight Blue Goose Cantina locations, including the one in Grand Prairie. Established in 1984, Blue Goose Cantina brings together fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, and a fun atmosphere. A division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company, Blue Goose Cantina has become a North Texas favorite for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine and signature margaritas. For more information, including menu and locations, visit BlueGooseCantina.com.