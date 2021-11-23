STAR Transit launches STARNow – Same Day App in DeSoto; Ride free through December

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Customers Ride Free Through December

TERRELL, Texas—Customer service enhancements are now providing anyone living, working and/or playing in the City of DeSoto same day trips, according to Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. By calling customer service or using the STARNow app, riders can expect a vehicle to arrive at their curb within 15-20 minutes of making the request. Rides are based on availability.

Effective Dec. 1, demand response service will operate Monday through Friday, 6 am to 6 pm. Route 501 is cancelled with STAR Transit applying those resources to provide timely and convenient rides for its customers. Passengers who have been depending on Route 501 for rides to the DART UNT Station can use STARNow to book travel according to their individualized schedules.

“DeSoto is fortunate to have a partner as hands-on, conscientious, and effective as STAR Transit,” said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “They have continuously worked with us to come up with the best ways to provide solid mobility and transit options for our residents. Their latest service changes reflect that.”

Given the pandemic and changing transit trends in the region, the mayor noted many riders have moved away from fixed route systems and gravitated to service that comes “directly to them and takes them where they need to go.” It also allows them to request rides on the same day which allows for on-demand travel.

“We agree with STAR Transit that this is a better way to service our customers and hope that the residents of DeSoto take full advantage of this new service,” said Mayor Proctor.

Everyone is encouraged to use STARNow to its fullest by offering free fares through Dec. 31.

Effective Jan. 3, rides within the travel zone are $2. Fares for qualified seniors, veterans and persons with disabilities are $1 and children 12 and under remain free. Riders must be 13 or older to ride unaccompanied.

DeSoto residents may continue pre-booking medical trips by contacting the agency’s call center.

Fares remain $1 to $12 depending on the mileage.

Riders can book a trip in the DeSoto travel zone in real time via the STARNow mobile app which can be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Play store.

“Riders are truly in control of booking and cancelling rides. Yes, they may call our scheduling agents, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. But the app is easy to operate,” said Henricks. “Once a trip is created, riders will receive real-time updates via text or app notifications and can track vehicle location and estimated arrival time in the STARNow app.”

For more information, go to www.STARtransit.org, email customer service at [email protected], or call 877-631-5278.

To Book a Ride:

1. Open the STARNow app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the "Where to?” box and select your drop-off location

by searching for a point-of-interest or address. When selecting your

pickup spot you can use your current location (the default) or enter

your pickup location/address manually.

3. Add additional passengers or request accessibility features by tapping

on the “Passenger” or “Wheelchair” icons.

4. If you want to schedule your trip in advance, select a later time by

tapping “Schedule” in the lower right corner. Trips can only be

scheduled for the same day.

5. Choose to add a credit card and pay for your trip in the app or select

cash and pay on the vehicle.

6. Review your estimated pickup and drop-off time and tap “Request

Ride” when ready.