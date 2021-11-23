Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch Releases December 3

Facebook

Exercise Your Brain With Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Nintendo is making learning a little more fun for the family with their newest Nintendo Switch game, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. Complete puzzles, memorize a series of numbers, identify an animal as it slowly comes into focus and more to sharpen your brain. The game’s curriculum focuses on five categories: Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute

and Visualize.

With the Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game for the Nintendo Switch system, the new multiplayer* party game that anyone can play, you can boost your skills and speed by practicing certain activities while also having a blast!

The full game launches on Dec. 3, but if you want to try your hand at some mind-tickling challenges today, a new free demo is available right now in Nintendo eShop and can also be downloaded from the official website!

Try Stretch Mode & Party Mode With Free Demo

The demo will let you trial Stretch mode, featuring a sampling of puzzles that will test your abilities in three brain-bending categories: Visualize, Identify and Compute. If you purchase the full game when it launches, you’ll experience even more puzzles, including the Memorize and Analyze categories, too!

In the demo, you’ll also get to take Party mode for a ride. Up to four players* can go brain vs. brain to earn the most points by completing activities quickly. Each player sets their own difficulty from easiest (Sprout Class) to the most challenging (Super Elite Class), which means even the youngest kid can compete comfortably with adults in the family. Who will win bragging rights as the smartest or biggest brain?

Compete With Friends & Family Near and Wide

Of course, no academy would be complete without a professor, and the distinguished Dr. Lobe returns to Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain as your host. When you purchase the full game, even more modes are available, such as Test mode, where you’ll run through a gauntlet of five activities. Dr. Lobe will award you with your Big Brain Brawn score based on your performance, which will help you earn in-game coins. You can use these to unlock costumes for your avatar, proving once and for all you’ve got the hippest hippocampus.

If you need to train before the next match, there’s always Practice mode, where you can replay your favorite activities to try to earn high scores and medals.

To see how your lobe stacks up across the globe, hop into Ghost Clash mode** and compete against other users’ data. You can choose from folks on your friends list, family members who have profiles on the same Nintendo Switch system or even friendly competitors worldwide. This is a great way to encourage long distance relatives to challenge each other.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is now available for pre-order at select retailers and in Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $29.99. To learn more information about the game, visit https://bigbrainacademy.nintendo.com/.

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Some accessories old separately.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

Reward the kids with screen time and watch them learn with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain.