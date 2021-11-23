Black Friday Deals on OnePlus Phone & Headphones

Facebook

Score a Black Friday Deal on OnePlus 9 Smartphone

Are you shopping for a new smartphone for yourself or someone on your list? How about headphones? OnePlus has some amazing deals now through the end of the month on the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro.

DEALS VIA AMAZON + BEST BUY: Now through November 29, OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale for $799 ($270 off) and the OnePlus 9 is on sale for $599 ($130 off).DEALS

EXCLUSIVE TO ONEPLUS.COM:

OnePlus Buds Pro: from November 27-30, the brand new OnePlus Buds Pro will now be on sale for just $99.99 — $50 off the original price for this season’s perfect stocking stuffer.

OnePlus 9 Pro: from November 26-30, OnePlus’s newest flagship device the OnePlus 9 Pro will be on sale for $799 — a $270 discount for the holidays

OnePlus 9: from November 26-30, the premium OnePlus 9 will be on sale for $599 — $130 off the industry-leading device.

BUNDLES: for the entire month of November, OnePlus is offering a OnePlus Style and Power Bundle, pairing two of its most exciting products — the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus Buds Pro — for just $699, a combined savings of $179.99.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: On November 26, the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be on sale for $199.99 — a $40 discount on this fan-favorite device.

OnePlus 9 Series Smartphone:

The OnePlus 9 Series, which includes the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, is the newest line of premium smartphone devices, decked out with a host of features that hit everything on your holiday checklist:

Studio-level photography on-the-go through its Hasselblad camera that is perfectly equipped to capture all of life’s greatest moments.

Superior screen resolution that allows an immersive viewing experience for extra gaming, streaming and video call enjoyment.

An ultra-fast and ultra-smooth display so that you can multitask across apps without worrying about the phone slowing down.

Extra-fast wireless charging that can keep up with your busy schedule — the phone delivers a full day’s power in just 15 minutes, so you can so your phone is always ready to go.

OnePlus Buds Pro Headphones:

The OnePlus Buds Pro is the company’s most advanced listening device and becomes available in the US + Canada on September 1st. These true wireless, in-ear headphones deliver a symphony of powerful features for on-the-go studio-grade sound, including: