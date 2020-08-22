Spectrum of Love, a childcare center for autistic and special needs children ages 2.5 to 12, opens August 24. The center hosted a Teachers Block Party August 15 at their facility, located at 703 S. Cedar Ridge Drive in Duncanville, to introduce their staff and services to the community.

Owner Deja Ard said, “Our Teacher’s Block Party had a great turn out. The City has been pleasant to work with in regards to inspections. Councilmen Joe Veracruz and his wife, along with all the other council members, have been extremely supportive and open about their concerns for the city. Duncanville school district has been so kind to us, and open to our desires to help in any way.”

Spectrum of Love Classes

Spectrum of Love classes start Monday, with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays. Drop-in care for Saturdays starts Oct. 3. Twelve students are currently enrolled.

“Several have enrolled without touring because of the need in this area,” Ard said. “Unfortunately, this city is undeniably underserved, and we are making every effort to change that. Enrollment is open-ended. We have collaborated with Duncanville ISD to help with virtual learning at our center. That way it takes the stress off the parents, minimizes the risk of COVID with fewer people, and children are still getting the education they need by teachers who have taught special needs children.”

The center currently has seven employees, and is still expanding. Classes are set up for a minimum of one therapist and two Special Needs Teachers for every classroom.

Duncanville ISD

“With the Duncanville ISD collaboration, we are planning for one teacher to every six to eight children in their respective areas,” Ard said. “Despite the pandemic, we’ve been able to flourish. Honestly, I feel that we are doing so well in a time that has been so hard for consumers and businesses because my assignment and this location, for this city, is a true God-Send. I believe He heard the prayers of these families. One of the most common responses we get is that we’re ‘the answer to their prayers.’ Families have flown in from out of state for this service, parents were able to get their children back home now that they have a childcare center to take their child to while they work.”

“My staff is extremely passionate about these kiddos, and from what I can observe, their biggest challenge is not being about to hug them or hold them to show that extra love they desire to give,” Ard said. “We’re simply honored to serve the community, and our deepest desire is to be a part of it. Not as a business, but as a resource and place to connect and have fun!”

Spectrum of Love offers childcare services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and similar special needs. They provide one on one therapy services through ABA Interactive, their collaborating partners. They offer Behavior Techs in every classroom, a development-based daily schedule, and hosted disability-friendly community events.

Mission and Services

The mission of Spectrum of Love (taken from their website) “is to cater to a market that is consistently underserved, overlooked, and ultimately ignored. With the services we offer and a genuine heart to help as motivation, we will grasp the attention of parents all over DFW looking for hope, help, and a hand.”

Deja Ard, whose son was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, added, “We all have strengths, weaknesses, and flaws. But, if you focus on the right behaviors, available resources, and being of genuine service to others, not only will your problems work themselves out, your dreams will also.”

For more information, please visit SpectrumofLoveChildcare.com, or contact them at 469-868-6455.

