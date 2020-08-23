Dallas County COVID-19 Cases & Deaths Are Declining

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm August 22, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,086 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 68,572, including 855 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,576, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 1,086 new cases we are reporting today, 862 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, with the majority from June; however, 350 of the cases from the ELR are from August.

The additional 6 deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 1st to 14th, 531 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 33 was 256.

Additionally, Figure 1 and Table 11 below are from the August 21, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary (attached). Figure 1 shows the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases by date of test collection. This chart includes all delayed results that were received by DCHHS as of 8:00pm Thursday.

Table 11 is a summary of confirmed and probable cases and deaths over the past five weeks and shows a decline in the daily average of new cases in Dallas County.

Lowest Reported Weeks of Deaths Since June

“Today ends another week in the COVID-19 response and this week we’ve had an average of 256 cases and reported 31 deaths for the week, one of the lowest reported weeks for deaths since the middle of June. Today includes 1,086 total cases, 862 of which are from the State’s problematic electronic laboratory reporting system. Of those, 512 are from May, June, and July, leaving 574 “new” cases, but it’s unknown if any of the August cases are backlogged from the beginning of the month or normal. There’s no way to really know this but today I’m including two charts in the press release that show a decline in the 7 day rolling average and in the daily average of new cases, now at an average of 256 cases a day versus 916 cases a day from the week of July 18th.

The sacrifices you’re making by wearing your mask, maintaining six-foot distancing, and avoiding unnecessary outings around people outside your family is paying off. Please keep doing that. We’re all in this together and I know that many are tired of masking. It’s hot and we’ve been at this a long time but there’s really no place for a loosening of resolve now as we try to get back to a place where our children can return to school. By following the science, we have our best chance to keep less people from getting sick, more businesses open, and get our kids back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

