Spamalot Offers a (K)night to Remember in Dallas

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Spamalot, the beloved Tony Award-winning musical comedy, opens in Dallas with a (K)night to Remember July 9 at the Winspear Opera House. Your quest for the perfect Opening (K)night ends here, when you’re invited by Broadway at the Center (AT&T PAC) to be among the first to experience the hilarity of the classic musical.

The merriment doesn’t stop at the curtain—Opening (K)night begins the moment you arrive, with lobby entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy the Ministry of Silly Walks Competition; Royal (K)night Photo Opportunity with Backdrop; Common Ground Games Quest Table; Spamalot Photo Booth; and the “Killer Rabbit” Petting Zoo.

SPAMALOT on Broadway

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake.

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. Recommended for age 8+, Spamalot runs 2 hours 20 minutes with a 15-minute intermission included.

Spamalot Opening Night in Dallas July 12

Grab two halves of a coconut and gallop into Camelot for something completely different, Spamalot Opening (K)night, a lively (silly) pre-show celebration at the Winspear Opera House July 9. Before enjoying the Tony Award–winning musical comedy, compete in the Ministry of Silly Walks Competition, enjoy the Royal Spam Photo Op, and brave the Bridge of Death at the Quest Table with Common Ground Games. Capture the fun at the Castle’s Photo Booth with Monty Python–inspired props (we have a lovely shrubbery), and don’t skip the “Killer Rabbit” Petting Zoo.

The side-splitting Spamalot runs July 9-12 presented by Broadway at the Center at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora Street in Dallas.