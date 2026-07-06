Duncanville Police Chief Accepts Cedar Hill Police Chief Position

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Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogner has accepted the role of Chief of Police for the Cedar Hill Police Department. Chief Stogner, who has served the Duncanville community for decades, was formally named Duncanville’s Chief of Police in 2024 after serving as Interim Chief. His final day with the Duncanville Police Department will be July 31.

“Chief Stogner has served Duncanville with professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to public safety,” said Interim City Manager Richard B. Abernethy. “Throughout his career, he has earned the respect of officers, City staff, and residents through his steady leadership and dedication to this community. We congratulate Chief Stogner on this well-deserved opportunity and know Cedar Hill will benefit from his experience and service.”

Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogner

Chief Stogner began his law enforcement career with Duncanville in 1998 and has served in numerous roles including Patrol Officer, Warrant Officer, Deployment Officer, Detective, Field Training Officer, SWAT Commander, Honor Guard, Use of Force Instructor, Department Firearms Instructor, Assistant Chief of Police, Interim Chief of Police, and most recently as Chief of Police. He was officially sworn in as Duncanville’s Chief of Police on October 8, 2024.

Mayor Greg Contreras said, “Chief Stogner’s career reflects a strong commitment to law enforcement excellence and to the people of Duncanville. While we will miss his leadership, we are proud to see him take this next step in service. On behalf of the City of Duncanville, I congratulate Chief Stogner and wish him continued success as he begins this new chapter with the Cedar Hill Police Department.”

Effective upon Chief Stogner’s departure, Assistant Chief Ron Wilcots will serve as Interim Chief of Police. Wilcots has served with the Duncanville Police Department since 1999 and currently serves as Assistant Chief of Police, bringing extensive experience in patrol, training, investigations, administration, and executive leadership to the role.

The City of Duncanville thanks Chief Stogner for his years of dedicated service and extends its best wishes as he prepares to lead the Cedar Hill Police Department.