Social-Distancing Friendly “Ghost Hunt” Launched in Time for Halloween

Ghost Hunt in Galveston

(Galveston, TX) By any measure, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year for nearly everyone. Masks have become a part of our daily routine and the phrase “COVID-weary” has entered our vocabulary. In an effort to relieve some of this weariness and still maintain social distancing, the Galveston Experience Company has launched an App-based “Ghost Hunt” just in time for Halloween.

“Our Hurricane, Historic and Ghost Bus Tours are picking up again” said Jim O’Neill, owner of the Galveston Experience Company, “but we wanted to create something for those who’d like to explore Galveston Island on their own” he continued.

The Galveston Ghost Hunt is available on the new Galveston VIP Guide, a free download from the Apple and Google App stores and at www.Galveston.VIP. The Ghost Hunt starts with a free souvenir photo at the Galveston Experience Company. Ghost Hunters then have 24 hours to complete the Ghost Hunt by car, on foot, by bike, scooter or surrey.

Some say Galveston is one of the most haunted cities in America with spirits ranging from pirates, children and Civil War soldiers. So keep an open mind and your camera ready as you experience a “safe” and self paced ghost hunt on the coast.

The entertaining and educational Ghost Hunt is self-contained on the Galveston.VIP App. Ghost Hunters will learn about Galveston History while visiting some of the most haunted places on the Island. Ghosts are captured by visiting locations, answering questions or completing tasks as they tour the Eastern portion of Galveston.

Ghost Hunters who capture all of the Ghosts will claim their reward from the Galveston Experience Company. After the Ghost Hunt is completed, several free tours are available on the Galveston VIP App as well as many other things to do while visiting Galveston Island.

More details at www.GalvestonGhostHunt.com

