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A number of DFW restaurants are heating up the grill and icing down the drinks to help families celebrate Father’s Day June 21. Here are a few of our local favorites.

The Mexican is offering a dining experience centered around premium grill selections, handcrafted cocktails, and signature hospitality. Beginning at 11 a.m. on June 21, guests can enjoy featured offerings like Trilogía del Asador, a presentation of premium American Wagyu cuts served with traditional accompaniments. Specialty cocktails including El Rey and Estilo Viejo are also on the menu, along with an energetic dining atmosphere designed around bold flavors, premium spirits, and elevated service. For more information please visit themexican.com.

Shell Shack for Seafood Lovers

Seafood-loving dads can take advantage of a Father’s Day special available all day at every Shell Shack location. Take 25% off the Crab Daddy Boil with 2 King Crab Legs, ½ lb Snow Crab, ½ lb Bairdi Crab, 2 Corn, 3 Potatoes, and Sausage. It’s one of the biggest seafood deals available across DFW for Father’s Day dining. For more information and locations, please visit shellshack.com/.

For dads with a sweet tooth, JD’s Chippery is offering its annual Father’s Day Cookie Cakes. 10″ Cookie Cake – feeds up to 9 people; 12″ Cookie Cake – feeds up to 16 people. Starting at $35, and decorated specifically for Father’s Day celebrations. Pre-orders require 48 hours’ notice. The final deadline to order is Thursday, June 19 at noon, with pickup available beginning Saturday morning. Gift wrapping is also available for easy Father’s Day gifting. Orders can be placed online at jdschippery.com.

Revel Patio Grill

Revel Patio Grill in Frisco is featuring indulgent Father’s Day menu options perfect for brunch, lunch, or dinner celebrations. Featured appetizers: Fried Ravioli ($14.99) – Four-cheese ravioli served with marinara; Fried Lobster Ravioli ($18.99) – Fried lobster ravioli served with Cajun butter or marinara. Featured entrées: Surf & Turf ($37.99) – Grilled filet mignon, grilled shrimp, Béarnaise sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and sautéed broccoli; Lobster Ravioli Dinner ($24.99) – Lobster ravioli in garlic tarragon cream sauce. Special crawfish pricing: 3 pounds for $21; 5 pounds for $35. These offers provide affordable options for larger family gatherings and seafood fans.

Maple Leaf Diner is celebrating its Canadian roots this June with the launch of its limited-time O’Canadian Favourites menu, which wikll be perfect for Dads. The menu is available beginning June 1 in the lead-up to Canada Day on July 1. The new lineup features sweet, savory and nostalgic Canadian-inspired specials. The June specials include: Maple Bacon Iced Latte | $8; Maple Cream Soda | $6.50; and Ketchup Chips | $2.99.

In addition to the new specials, Maple Leaf Diner will also be spotlighting fan-favorite Canadian classics throughout the month, including The Bloody Caesar, Maple Whiskey Sour, Butter Tarts, Nanaimo Bars and its lineup of signature poutines.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Dallas

This is the perfect place to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day, with big flavors, strong cocktails and comfort food done right. They’re serving up specialty brunch and all-day menus that will be available all weekend long (Friday, June 19-Sunday, June 21)

Highlights include: All Day Menu featuring Double Cut Pork Chop (with collard greens and homemade apple sauce) and Hot Fudge Sundae (topped with Stroopwaffles and cherries). Brunch Menu featuring Meat Lovers Omelet (with bacon, sausage, pancetta, Aged White Cheddar and hash browns) and Country Fried Steak (beef filet breaded & fried and smothered in white gravy).

All Day Drink Specials including Backyard Boss (Wild Turkey Bourbon, amaro, lemonade, sweet tea), Southern Sweet Tea Peachrita, and Magnolia Mint Refresher Mocktail.

SĒR Steak + Spirits is offering two limited-time specials for Father’s Day weekend in celebration of both Father’s Day and National Bourbon Day.

Guests can celebrate with the Father Thyme cocktail, a bourbon-forward creation featuring blackberry and thyme-infused Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters, orange zest, and a black cherry garnish, served over LUX ice.

To complete the experience, SĒR will also offer its Whiskey & Cigar dessert, an elevated Father’s Day-inspired sweet featuring coffee panna cotta, whiskey ice cream, a hazelnut cigar, and bananas foster sauce.

Available Father’s Day weekend, the specialty cocktail and dessert pairing offers a unique way to celebrate Dad while taking in panoramic views of the Dallas skyline from the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Make Father’s Day bold, indulgent and effortless with special dine-in and to-go offerings at Perry’s Steakhouse, crafted to celebrate dads and families all day long. Opening early at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, Perry’s will offer an elevated experience complete with its full dinner menu for dine-in guests.

The centerpiece of the celebration is Perry’s limited-time 22 oz. Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib ($69 per person), available all day for both dine-in and to-go pickup. The pecan-wood-fired prime rib is caramelized to guest’s preference, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream.

Guests can also enjoy Perry’s signature 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49, available for dine-in and to-go, featuring a choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and dessert trio. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dine-in guests can enjoy off-the-menu brunch-inspired cocktails for $14 each, including Bloody Marys, Rosé Sangria and Mimosas.

For those celebrating at home, Perry’s offers convenient to-go options, including the Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib feature, Sunday Supper, Kid’s Menu and a 3-course $49 menu. Pre-orders open Saturday, May 23, through Father’s Day.

With a combination of indulgence, convenience and Perry’s signature steakhouse experience, Perry’s is the perfect destination to celebrate Father’s Day, whether dining in or enjoying a chef-prepared meal at home.