School Board Elections Set for May 2

School board elections in the Best Southwest will be May 2. Early voting runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20-25; 1-6 p.m. April 26; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27-28.

Cedar Hill

Place 3

Ramone Dionne Ross-Bacon

Dawn Lynn Miller (incumbent)

Place 4

Esther Denise Roache-Davis

Kianna Renee Granville-Flowers

Place 5

Jeffrey Saldivar

Jeremiah Jerome Martin

DeSoto

Place 3

Karen Daniel (incumbent)

Tongee Flemming

Place 4

Tiffany Clark (incumbent)

Sabrina Mathis

Place 5

Abe Cooper, Jr. (unopposed)

Duncanville

Place 4

Renee McNeely (incumbent)

Richard Shaw

Dr. LaSonja Ivory

Place 5

Cassandra Phillips (incumbent)

Grand Prairie

There are no contested races in the Grand Prairie ISD election this year. A candidate for District 2 withdrew leaving all seats unopposed.

District 2

Bryan Parra

At Large Place 3

Gloria M. Carrillo (incumbent)

District 4

D. Aaron King (incumbent)

Lancaster

District 4

LaRhonda Mays (incumbent)

Daryle Clewis

Keandrea Bailey

District 5

Ty G. Jones (incumbent)

Alton Dixon Jr.

District 7

Ellen Clark (incumbent)

Kendall Lloyd Smith

Mansfield

Place 6

Warren Davis

Chad Lovell

Darrell Sneed (withdrew/incumbent)

Tania Sosa

Place 7

Corinne Fiagome

Yolanda McPherson

Courtney Lackey Wilson (incumbent)

Midlothian

Place 6

David Thomas

Tami Tobey (incumbent)

Will Marks

Place 7

Andrea Walton (incumbent)

Taya Kyle

Red Oak

Place 3

John Anderson (incumbent)

Place 4

Johnny Knight (incumbent)

Place 5

Penelope Story (incumbent)

Sean Kelly

Clifford Wherley

2020 Special Election Candidates:

The following candidates will be placed on the Red Oak Independent School District Special Election (Board of Trustees Place 6 – Unexpired One-Year Term) ballot. The seat has been vacant since Jan. 21, after Eric Thompson resigned in December 2019.

Place 6

Sherelle Shaw

Margo Spencer

Donna Reiszner

Michelle Porter

Waxahachie

Place 1

Judd McCutchen (incumbent)

Place 2

Amy Hedtke

Clay Schoolfield (incumbent)

