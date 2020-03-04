School Board Elections Set for May 2

School board elections in the Best Southwest will be May 2. Early voting runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20-25; 1-6 p.m. April 26; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27-28.
Cedar Hill
Place 3
Ramone Dionne Ross-Bacon
Dawn Lynn Miller (incumbent)
Place 4
Esther Denise Roache-Davis
Kianna Renee Granville-Flowers
Place 5
Jeffrey Saldivar
Jeremiah Jerome Martin
DeSoto
Place 3
Karen Daniel (incumbent)
Tongee Flemming
Place 4
Tiffany Clark (incumbent)
Sabrina Mathis
Place 5
Abe Cooper, Jr. (unopposed)
Duncanville
Place 4
Renee McNeely (incumbent)
Richard Shaw
Dr. LaSonja Ivory
Place 5
Cassandra Phillips (incumbent)
Grand Prairie
There are no contested races in the Grand Prairie ISD election this year. A candidate for District 2 withdrew leaving all seats unopposed.
District 2
Bryan Parra
At Large Place 3
Gloria M. Carrillo (incumbent)
District 4
D. Aaron King (incumbent)
Lancaster
District 4
LaRhonda Mays (incumbent)
Daryle Clewis
Keandrea Bailey
District 5
Ty G. Jones (incumbent)
Alton Dixon Jr.
District 7
Ellen Clark (incumbent)
Kendall Lloyd Smith
Mansfield
Place 6
Warren Davis
Chad Lovell
Darrell Sneed (withdrew/incumbent)
Tania Sosa
Place 7
Corinne Fiagome
Yolanda McPherson
Courtney Lackey Wilson (incumbent)
Midlothian
Place 6
David Thomas
Tami Tobey (incumbent)
Will Marks
Place 7
Andrea Walton (incumbent)
Taya Kyle
Red Oak
Place 3
John Anderson (incumbent)
Place 4
Johnny Knight (incumbent)
Place 5
Penelope Story (incumbent)
Sean Kelly
Clifford Wherley
2020 Special Election Candidates:
The following candidates will be placed on the Red Oak Independent School District Special Election (Board of Trustees Place 6 – Unexpired One-Year Term) ballot. The seat has been vacant since Jan. 21, after Eric Thompson resigned in December 2019.
Place 6
Sherelle Shaw
Margo Spencer
Donna Reiszner
Michelle Porter
Waxahachie
Place 1
Judd McCutchen (incumbent)
Place 2
Amy Hedtke
Clay Schoolfield (incumbent)