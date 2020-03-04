Midlothian ISD Coronavirus Precautions

A letter sent to MIST students from Midlothian ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter

With the recent media coverage regarding the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), I wanted to take the opportunity to share that Midlothian ISD is monitoring this situation and is prepared to address any possible impact to the district. We receive continuous updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Texas health officials regarding this situation.

Currently, we are taking direction from the Texas health officials’ recommended steps to protect against Coronavirus in the same way we prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses including the flu. Our teachers, school nurses and staff are working carefully to encourage the simple and effective habits of frequent hand-washing, covering every cough or sneeze and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently. We also encourage our parents to reinforce the below healthy habits at home.

In addition, our campus custodial teams are dedicated to keeping our schools clean and our children safe with numerous industry best practices in place for cleaning our schools during flu season.

Reinforce Healthy Habits

We want to continually reinforce the importance of every-day good health habits, which include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school community and allows the child an opportunity to rest and recover.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze inside your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Do not eat or drink after others.

Below are links to information about the Coronavirus from state, national and international health organizations:

Texas Department of State Health Services https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

If your family plans to travel during spring break, the CDC has guidelines and travel alerts. To review this information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

As we learn more about this virus and as appropriate, we will keep you informed. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff remain a top priority.

