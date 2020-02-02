Saint Rocco’s Offers Love on the Rooftop for Valentine’s

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian restaurant at Trinity Groves boasts the best view of downtown Dallas from their rooftop. Especially at night, when the city lights are picture perfect and dazzling from the upscale restaurant’s third floor patio.

A Valentine’s special, “Love on the Rooftop,” promises chocolates and champagne for lovers from 6-10 p.m. February 14. Priced at $40 a couple, throwing in a priceless view from on high, Saint Rocco’s is the perfect place to take your special Valentine.

Rooftop Patio Offers Priceless Views

My sweetheart and I recently enjoyed the view from Saint Rocco’s patio during a media reception. We were happy to spend one of the few warm winter evenings in January, nibbling appetizers like house-made potato chips. We also had selections from a great charcuterie board. All while sipping wine (me) and Dr Pepper (him), and taking selfies with that fantastic view of downtown.

Charismatic Executive Chef Jay Valley joined our group for a family-style dinner in a private room on the second floor. Chef Valley admitted he was only half Italian. But he was happy to answer questions about their authentic menu of real NY style Italian dishes. The menu is based on the kind of food Saint Rocco’s owner Phil Romano (and Trinity Grove founder) grew up with.

Our first course consisted of three salads. My favorite was a delicious Caprese, with Basil Pesto and aged balsamic dressing. The Caesar Salad featured anchovy crackers that provided an extra punch. There was also an Arugula Cacio E Pepe.

Saint Rocco’s Family Style Service

The main course featured three entrees. We started with a savory house made roast garlic fettuccine with wild mushroom sauce. This dish was a hit with all the pasta lovers at the table! My favorite was the skillet seared salmon with tomato and basil butter. My husband’s favorite was the extremely tender, fennel crusted beef tenderloin. Cooked with rustic sundried tomato and oregano, those of us who don’t eat much beef had to admit it was delicious.

Desserts were chocolate espresso cake with honey mascarpone whipped cream, and Ricotta Cheesecake with amaretto black cherry sauce. And yes, they were both as good as they sound!

The three-course family style dinners are priced online at $30.87 a person for parties of four or more. They feature a selection of starters, salads, and main dishes. First course selections are two of these: Truffle fries, Margherita or Pepperoni Pizza, Calamari or Crispy Ravioli. Salad Course features two of these: Caesar Salad, Roma Chopped Salad, or Rocco’s House Salad. For the third course, choose two from these selections. Chicken Parmesan, sausage Cavatappi, Sicilian Lasagna, Alfredo pasta, or seared salmon. I highly recommend the salmon!

Saint Rocco’s is located on the east side of Trinity Groves, at 3011 Gulden Lane, #100 in Dallas. Their phone number is 469-320-9707. Visit their website at saintroccos.com for additional details and special menus and events.

