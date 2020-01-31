Upcoming Meetings Scheduled For Proposed Loop 9, Segment A Project

Public Meetings Announced For Proposed Loop 9 Segment A Project

DALLAS AND ELLIS COUNTIES – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will hold two public meetings regarding the proposed Loop 9, Segment A project to construct a new six-lane frontage road system between US Highway 67 (US 67) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) through Dallas and Ellis counties.

The dates, times and locations of the two meetings are listed below:

Red Oak:

Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m.

Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak, Texas 75154

Cedar Hill:

Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m.

Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreational Center, 310 East Parkerville Road, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

Each meeting will present the same information and will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. Representatives from TxDOT and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the study and the proposed four build alternatives and no-build alternative.

The proposed Loop 9, Segment A would construct a new, 9.4-mile six-lane, roadway within approximately 600 feet of right of way. It would be located in the cities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Midlothian, Ovilla and Red Oak in Dallas and Ellis counties. The project will include a median that will accommodate future construction of controlled-access mainlanes. Construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility would be as traffic warrants and funding becomes available, and would require additional environmental analysis prior to construction.

Study data and maps showing the various roadway alignment options will be available for viewing at the public meetings, following the meeting materials will be posted online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com and under hearings and meetings schedule at www.txdot.gov.

The proposed project is anticipated to be let for construction in the fall of 2027. Construction of the frontage roads will be conducted in phases. The estimated total cost for the project is $342 million.

Comments

comments