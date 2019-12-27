Dallas New Year’s Eve Menu

Several Dallas area restaurants are serving special menus for New Year’s Eve. Oak Cliff favorite Tillman’s Bishop Arts, invites everyone to join them for their farewell event. The longtime Bishop Arts anchor restaurant recently announced they are closing January 1.

Tillman’s offers a three-course menu that features appetizers like Pecan Crusted Reeves Farm Okra and Chilled Jumbo Shrimp. Entrées include Tillman’s “Famous” Chicken-Fried Steak, Fire-Grilled Salmon, and Herb-Scented Filet (for a $10 upcharge). Apple Spiced Crème Brûlée and a Chocolate Oreo Trifle are featured for dessert. At midnight, there will be a complimentary champagne toast for a bittersweet Auld Lang Syne.

Tillman’s New Year’s Eve menu is available for $48 per person. On Dec. 27-28, both the prix fixe men and regular a la carte menu will be available. On the 29th and 31st, only the prix fixe menu will be served. Tillman’s also offers free S’mores as a special treat to everyone during the count-down to New Year’s Eve.

Tillman’s Bishop Arts is located at 324 W. Seventh Street in Dallas. The late Ricky Tillman and Sara Tillman opened their popular roadhouse restaurant in 1992. Tillman’s was one of the first restaurants to open in the North Oak Cliff historic district that’s known as Bishop Arts District. The restaurant’s warm, inviting vibe attracted food lovers from all corners of Dallas Fort Worth with their modern spin on comfort food and Texas tradition.

Cantina Laredo Restaurants

Two Cantina Laredo restaurants in North Texas offer guests a special four-course dinner from their New Year Celebración menu. The menu is offered from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, 2020.

For $69.99 per couple (plus $10 for optional cocktail pairings), guests can enjoy: Guacamole Guillermo followed by Sopa de Pollo y Maiz. Entrée is mixed grill fajitas that includes shrimp, quail and St. Louis BBQ ribs. Dessert is a chocolate brownie served with a sparkler. Optional cocktail pairing features spiced vanilla pear margarita and orange-cranberry margarita.

Cantina Laredo in Addison, (4546 Belt Line Road) and Frisco (1125 Legacy Drive) both feature the special New Year’s Eve menu.

