ROISD Names New Leader for Red Oak MS

Red Oak Middle School Names Fabian Garcia As New Principal

(RED OAK, TX) — Following an unprecedented end of the school year, ROISD is already beginning to focus on the fall! With the promotion of current Red Oak Middle School Principal Howard Gatewood to head of Red Oak High School, the district had been seeking a new leader for the critical middle school grades. Following a lengthy recruitment and interview process, the district is excited to announce Mr. Fabian Garcia as the new principal for Red Oak Middle School.

“I am very excited to welcome Mr. Garcia to be a part of our team at Red Oak ISD,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “He exhibits a positive attitude with a drive toward furthering academic excellence among all students. His passion for student success is evident, and I am confident he will contribute great things to our district.”

Mr. Garcia comes to the Hawk family with 20 years of educational experience including the past four years as an assistant principal in Manor ISD. He also served in the New York City Public School system for twelve years and is a survivor of 9/11. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Oregon State University and has two Master’s degrees from New York University (Social Studies Education) and Baruch College (Educational Leadership).

Garcia was selected as an International Civic Education Exchange Program New York Region Fellow to work with social studies educators in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia. Garcia, who ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain in 2012, is married to Nancy Chien.

“Fabian Garcia is an excellent addition to the Red Oak ISD leadership team because he has a clear vision for academic excellence for our students and knows the importance of campus safety,’ added Scott Rogers, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction. “He has a track record of addressing both in New York City during 9/11 and Russia where his expertise was used to recover from tragedy and enhance learning internationally.”

The campus will host a community meet and greet closer to the start of school. The district is excited about the future at Red Oak Middle School!

