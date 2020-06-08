Dallas County Reports 254 New COVID-19 Cases

No New Deaths Reported In Dallas County Today

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 8, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 254 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,347, including 264 deaths. No additional deaths were reported.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 264 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

“Today’s numbers are a slight decrease from yesterday. We’re hopeful that the increase that we saw over the last few days was due to population testing in nursing homes and other factors and not the beginning of a spike in cases. Doctors will be watching this closely for the next few days to try to determine that. The indicators to watch are hospitalizations, ICU admissions for COVID-19, ER visits for COVID-19 and deaths. These numbers are remaining flat. In order to move to a less stringent activities guideline, local doctors and the CDC want to see a 14 day decline in those numbers. Thus far we’ve seen no decline. So please continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when outside the house, wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and as a sign of respect and protection for those around you when outside the home, and use good hygiene. When soap and water is not available, please use hand sanitizer, although soap and water is preferred.

If you are attending protests or mass gatherings, please try to maintain 6 foot distancing, and please note that we have two new test sites open today through Saturday at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center from 8am-2pm for walk up testing. There is still free drive-thru testing at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House. If you don’t have a car, please go to Red Bird Mall or Inspired Vision Compassion Center. If you’ve been involved in a protest and your involvement was five days or more ago, you are eligible for a free test at any of those locations. We also recommend that persons who participated in the protests avoid coming into contact with people who are 60 or older or who have underlying health conditions. Your information will not be shared with law enforcement and it’s important that you know your status to protect yourself, your family and the community. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

