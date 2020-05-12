5 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

May 12, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of five additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three​ recoveries​. This increases the countywide total to 238 cases of COVID-19, including​ 163 recoveries.

These five additional cases of COVID-19 include a 43 year-old female and 50 year-old male of the same residence in Red Oak, and a 29 year-old female, 45 year old female, and 51 year-old male all residents of Waxahachie.

In Texas overall, Harris (179) and Dallas (145) counties, the two largest in the state, have reported the most COVID-19 cases and account for the most deaths. Tarrant County ranks third with 104 COVID-19 deaths reported. As of today, May 12, 2020, Texas reports 1,133 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Texas reports 41,048 positive COVID-19 cases statewide with an estimated 22,674 recoveries.

Note: Texas has 220 out of 254 counties reporting positive COVID-19 cases. Ninety eight of the 254 counties have reported a fatality due to COVID-19. And as of today 1,725 people are hospitalized in Texas with positive COVID-19 test results.

