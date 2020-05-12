Bloomfield Homes To Develop Hampton Park Subdivision Glenn Heights

Bloomfield Homes New Glenn Heights Subdivision Hampton Park

Glenn Heights- Bloomfield Homes acquired 87.7 acres from three private owners on South Hampton Road in Glenn Heights for a future single-family home development featuring 285 homes. Younger Partners’ David Hinson brokered the transaction.

The land assemblage is located south of Ovilla Road in an area of Glenn Heights that is uniquely set apart from the rest of the city. The housing development will be called Hampton Park Subdivision and will include more than 10 acres of green space with hike/bike trails, play area and exercises stations.

Dallas-based Bloomfield Homes has been in operation since 2004 and currently operates in about 40 communities across DFW including Desoto, Midlothian and Waxahachie. The company is already active in Glenn Heights in Maplewood and will soon start development of Maplewood II. The company closed 1,457 homes last year across DFW and have closed almost 9,000 homes since starting.

Bloomfield Homes range from 1500 to 4000 square feet and include sought after custom features such as granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, architectural windows, lush landscaping packages with full sprinkler systems, large covered front and rear porches, and numerous energy saving components, all at no additional expense to the buyer.

Bloomfield Homes was ranked the 4th largest home builder in Dallas/Fort Worth (Residential Strategies 2019) , and 38th nationally (Builder 100, 2019). In 2019, Bloomfield delivered over 1400 new homes and previously received a national award as the fastest growing private home builder.

“We really appreciate David for locating this property and assisting with the entitlements and land planning,” says Don Dykstra, president of Bloomfield Homes.

