Grand Prairie ISD Class of 2020 Graduation at Globe Life Field

Class of 2020 GPISD Graduation Ceremonies at Globe Life Field

Grand Prairie- Seniors this year were thrown a big curveball when COVID-19 interrupted their senior year. Districts throughout DFW have scrambled to “save the day” by finding a way to celebrate the Class of 2020 with graduation ceremonies.

Grand Prairie ISD has arranged for the Class of 2020 to have their Graduation Ceremonies at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The new ballpark has yet to see its first Rangers ballgame, but will experience cheers when local high schools hold their graduation ceremonies at the stadium.

The ceremonies will be held on June 4 and 5.

Thursday, June 4

2:30 pm South Grand Prairie High School

7:30 pm Dubiski Career High School

Friday, June 5

1:30 pm Grand Prairie High School Gophers

5:30 pm Crosswinds Accelerated High School

8:30 pm Young Women’s Leadership Academy at Arnold, Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy & Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute

By holding the graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field, GPISD can accommodate a reasonable number of guests safely and comfortably. More information about the number of tickets per graduate and procedures for receiving tickets will come from campus principals later this week.

Seniors, their parents and families are thrilled GPISD has found a way to hold in person graduation ceremonies.

Look for more details to come from your campus principal. Find updates at gpisd.org/graduation. #WeAreGPISD #GPISDGraduates

Mansfield and Burleson ISD have also announced they will hold their Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Park.

