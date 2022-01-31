Rawr With The Dinosaurs at Dallas Zoo Dino Safari March 4

Facebook

Dino Safari Presented by Reliant is a Jurassic journey of prehistoric proportions opening March 4

DALLAS (January 31, 2022) – An epic new exhibit is roaring into town at the Dallas Zoo, just in time for spring break! Dino Safari Presented by Reliant is a guided tram ride through parts of the zoo not normally open to the public, where guests will discover dozens of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs set in scenes straight from the Jurassic age.

Dino Safari is an interactive, guided experience, taking guests through an intricate storyline where they will become part of the field team at the Dallas Zoo’s research camp. As research assistants, guests will hop on board the tram through a time-traveling portal that will transport them millions of years into the past. Once on the other side, guests will observe dinosaurs in their natural habitats, and help us search for what is rumored to be a newly hatched Amargasaurus. Along the way, guests will learn how the animals they can visit at the Dallas Zoo compare to dinosaurs and, most importantly, how they can help save modern-day species from extinction.

Guided Tour & Storyline Elements Make Exhibit Extra Special

“We are thrilled to bring dinosaurs back to the Dallas Zoo in an entirely new and re-imagined way,” said Sean Greene, Dallas Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer. “The guided tour and storyline elements make this extra special — we can’t wait for our guests to travel back in time to the prehistoric era and experience dinosaurs like never before!”

Dino Safari will open on March 4, 2022, and runs through Labor Day. Guests will be required to purchase a separate ticket for Dino Safari along with their admission to the Zoo. Tickets will go on sale February 4, 2022. Pricing will be $6 per person for the general public, $4 per person for Dallas Zoo members, and free for children 2 and under. Dallas Zoo members at the Patron level and above also get free tickets to Dino Safari.

“We love the way the Dallas Zoo creates educational experiences that are fun for the whole family,” said Andrea Russell, Reliant Vice President. “Dino Safari Presented by Reliant is a great opportunity to teach the importance of wildlife conservation, and we look forward to welcoming the community to this Jurassic journey this spring.”

“Dino Safari Presented by Reliant gives us a BIG platform to help educate guests about extinction. We hope visitors leave this exhibit feeling inspired to act now to ensure that the animals in our care – and their wild counterparts – don’t become the dinosaurs of the future,” said Greene. “We’re thankful to our partners at Reliant for their support of programs like this that find fun and innovative ways to engage, educate, and entertain our guests.”

WHAT: Dino Safari Presented by Reliant at the Dallas Zoo

WHEN: Open daily during Zoo hours, starting March 4, 2022

WHERE: Dallas Zoo Main Entrance

650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway (I-35E) | Dallas, TX 75203

TICKETS: Dino Safari requires a ticket separate from general admission to the Zoo. Dino Safari tickets are $6 for the general public; $4 for member; free for children 2 and under; free for members at the Patron level and above. Tickets go on sale February 4, 2022. For more information, visit DallasZoo.com/DinoSafari.

Capacity for the Dino Safari experience is limited, and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance when reserving Zoo admission. Tickets for Dino Safari may sell out, especially on popular days and times. A very limited number of tickets may be available for purchase at the entrance to the exhibit.