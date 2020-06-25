Dinosaurs are roaring into Fair Park this weekend, with Jurassic Quest bringing over 70 true-to-life size dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures June 26-July 5. Families are invited to take a trip back in time on a prehistoric safari to meet Jurassic Quest’s 50-foot, animatronic Megalodon, star of their newest exhibit Ancient Oceans. See more giant dinosaurs and even a few interactive baby dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest’s drive-through exhibit opens at 11am on June 26 and runs until July 5 (closed June 29 and 30). Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. opening day, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily thereafter. Located in Parking Lots 10 and 11 at Fair Park, with entry through Gate 5 only. Gate 5 is located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Upon entry into the park, please follow the event signage to the exhibit.

Save

After two sold-out weekends in San Antonio, Jurassic Quest brings their first-ever Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru to town. The nation’s best touring dinosaur exhibit has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience. The event features 70+ moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-dallas-tx. Tickets are $49 per carload, and must be purchased in advance. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle. No pedestrians allowed, and no rentals or golf carts will be provided. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles. No riders in truck beds or attached trailers. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with more than nine riders are allowed but must contact customerservice@jurassicquest.com for pricing and scheduling.

Save

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth (and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths). Dallas guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest, with an online audio tour to lead them through the thrilling dinosaur safari.

Guests will drive through realistic scenes, all without leaving their own vehicles. In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with Jurassic Quest’s one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and their team of dinosaur trainers. In addition to this, guests will be able to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting with a dinosaur backdrop.

Free Photos & Bragging Rights

Attendees will leave with the bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2020!” One photo per family is FREE and included in ticket purchase. Jurassic Quest will continue to take extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event. Guests are to remain in vehicles. If guests exit the vehicle in areas where its allowed, masks must be worn. These areas include complimentary restrooms and the Dino Store. Guests need to follow social distancing rules. Jurassic Quest will be sanitizing equipment, dinosaurs, and workstations more frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Jurassic Quest employees will be applying hand sanitizer and washing their hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks.

Save

Comments

comments