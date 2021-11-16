Rafi Nova Makes Gifting Easy With Super Cool Gift Kits

Facebook

Let me start by disclosing Rafi Nova is one of my favorite brands. I discovered them during the beginning of COVID-19 when looking for face masks for the family, and have been in love ever since. Their face masks are some of our favorites, but they make so much more than masks!

You see they began as a travel and accessories company, and then COVID hit and they pivoted their factories to manufacturing masks to meet the needs of their community. Now, while continuing to make some of the most comfortable masks available, they’re ramping back up their travel and accessory products. The quality is impressive and they are very creative with their products.

Recently they sent us a few of their gifting bundles to check out, and well, they are super cool. Plus, they offer a gift kit or bundle for almost anyone on your list! Teachers, grandparents, besties, aunts, kids and more- there’s a kit for everyone on your shopping list.

Bonus: the packaging is so cute, you don’t have to worry about wrapping them. So they’re the perfect solution for the long distance friend, out of state relatives, or the kid’s teachers!

And, Rafi Nova is prepared for these to fly off the shelves, so they made sure to increase their inventory.

Get Out & Go ($72) for Awesome Auntie

Waterproof Everyday Adventure Mat that travels wherever you go.

Around-The-World Belt Bag made from handmade upcycled textiles.

Welly x Rafi Nova reusable 18 oz water bottle

The everyday adventure mat is perfect for impromptu picnics, dirty airport floors, the beach and more. Its compact size when folded means it easily fits in your purse, diaper bag or carryon.

Fidgety Max for ANY & ALL Little Ones ($42)

A wide assortment of fidget toys, cubes, & tubes

Erasable & portable drawing board

Grab and Go pack for easy storage

When you think little you might think young kids, but my 13 year old is obsessed with the fidget toys, especially the monkey noodle. This makes a great stocking stuffer for kids or the perfect travel accessory for those long holiday road trips.

Oh Sh*t It’s the Holidays ($56) for your Besties

Gives the receiver everything they need to get through the holidays… even 3 THANK YOU CARDS with postage stamps! Also includes

Hand Warmers (2) & Antimicrobial Gloves

Liquid IV to make holiday late nights less painful the next morning (you could always add a mini bottle or two as well)

Phone Charger

Playing Cards

Multi-Purpose Tool

Dog poop bags

And much more

Order one of these for yourself and one for a friend, maybe another for the babysitter or nanny. They are the perfect size to keep in the car or at the office.

The bag is 8” H x 7 ¼ W x 3 ¾ D and has so many pockets there’s room for everything you might need, wherever you are, whatever the occasion. You can add more, rearrange and configure it to fit your needs. Pro tip: attach it to your “personal item” via carabiner when flying and it still counts as one bag.

*Rafi Nova sent us gift bundles for editorial consideration, but these are our personal opinions.