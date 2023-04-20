Q&A Darian Pace Cedar Hill City Council Candidate Place 6

Facebook

What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

If elected, my primary goal will be to listen to the concerns and ideas of the citizens of Cedar Hill and work collaboratively with them to create positive change. I hope to accomplish this by implementing policies and initiatives that promote economic growth, improve public safety, and enhance the quality of life for all residents. Additionally, I am committed to being a responsible steward of our community’s resources and will work tirelessly to ensure that our tax dollars are being used effectively and efficiently. Ultimately,

I am dedicated to making Cedar Hill a better place to live, work, and raise a family, and I believe that by working together, we can achieve great things for our community.

What made you want to run for this office?

My motivation to run for the City Council stems from my passion for serving the community and making a positive impact. With over 25 years of corporate experience collaborating with diverse groups, I possess the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle the issues our community is facing. I have a deep understanding of our residents’ needs and concerns, which is crucial for effective representation. I am a skilled and collaborative communicator, which is essential for working with other council members and city staff to develop and implement effective solutions. I value transparency, accountability, and open communication.

What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

There are several important qualities that a city council member should have:

1. Strong communication skills: A city council member should be able to communicate effectively with constituents, colleagues, and other stakeholders. This includes the ability to listen actively, articulate ideas clearly, and work collaboratively to solve problems.

2. Ethical behavior: A city council member should have high ethical standards, and be committed to serving the best interests of the community. This includes avoiding conflicts of interest, being transparent and accountable, and acting with integrity in all decisions and actions.

3. Experience and knowledge: A city council member should have a strong background in local government, and a deep understanding of the issues facing the community. This includes knowledge of city policies and procedures, familiarity with local businesses and organizations, and an awareness of the community’s strengths and challenges.

4. Strategic thinking: A city council member should be able to think strategically about the long-term goals and priorities of the community, and develop plans to achieve those goals. This includes considering the potential impact of policies and decisions on different groups within the community, and working to find solutions that benefit everyone.

5. Dedication and commitment: A city council member should be dedicated to serving the community, and be willing to put in the time and effort required to do the job well. This includes attending meetings, working with constituents, and staying informed about issues and developments in the community.

6. Flexibility and adaptability: A city council member should be able to adapt to changing circumstances and new information, and be willing to adjust plans and strategies as needed. This includes being open to new ideas and perspectives, and being able to work collaboratively with others to find solutions to complex problems.

What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

I am involved in the community in several ways, such as serving as the vice chair of the Cedar Hill Neighborhood Advisory Board where we create community events for the citizens of Cedar Hill such as Party in the Park, Leadership Roundtable, Scare on the Square, and Country Day on the Hill. I also work with various non-profit organizations such as For Oak Cliff, National College Resources Foundation, Hookfin Enterprises, NSBE, Maiden Foundation, and The BERG Consortium.

Discuss your top three priorities.

My top three priorities would be:

1.Providing essential services: One of the primary functions of the city is to provide essential services to its residents, such as police and fire protection, public works, water and sewage treatment, and trash collection. These services are critical for ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of residents, and are often funded through taxes and other revenue sources.

2.Managing growth and development: Another core function of the city is to manage growth and development in a sustainable and responsible manner. This may involve developing land-use plans and zoning regulations, reviewing and approving development proposals, and working with developers and other stakeholders to ensure that new projects are in line with the city’s goals and values.

3.Promoting economic development: A third core function of the city is to promote economic development and attract businesses to the area. This may involve providing incentives for new businesses, supporting existing businesses through training and resources, and working with regional partners to market the city to potential investors and entrepreneurs. A strong and diversified local economy can help create jobs, generate revenue, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I have a unique set of qualities that sets me apart from my opponent. As a Marine, I have the determination and dedication to see things through to the end, and my patience allows me to work with people from all backgrounds and perspectives. I have over 25 years of corporate experience working, negotiating with people at every level of business. I have a history of bringing groups together to work on one accord.

Additionally, having lived in Cedar Hill for 22 years, I have a deep understanding of the community’s needs and potential. You are committed to working with all stakeholders, including community organizations and residents, to find innovative solutions that benefit everyone. I believe that my combination of leadership, dedication, and community-focused approach make me the best candidate for the job.

When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

When making decisions that impact the city, there are several factors that I consider to determine what is in the best interest of the community:

1. Data and research: I rely on data and research to inform my decision-making process. This includes gathering information about the issue at hand, analyzing relevant data, and consulting with experts and stakeholders to better understand the potential impacts of various options.

2. Community input: I seek input from community members to understand their needs and concerns. This includes holding public meetings, engaging with constituents through social media and other channels, and actively seeking out feedback from residents.

3. Long-term impact: I consider the long-term impact of decisions, rather than just short-term gains or losses. This includes thinking about how a decision will affect the city’s future growth and development, as well as the well-being of current and future generations of residents.

4. Fiscal responsibility: I prioritize fiscal responsibility and accountability in decision-making. This means considering the costs and benefits of different options, and working to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and efficiently.

5. Ethics and transparency: I adhere to high ethical standards and strive to be transparent in my decision-making process. This includes avoiding conflicts of interest, being open and honest with constituents about my thought process and decision-making, and taking steps to ensure that my decisions are in the best interest of the community as a whole.

Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

If the Council voted 4-3 to approve a contentious issue and I was on the dissenting side, I would first take a moment to reflect on my position and consider why the majority of the Council may have voted in favor of the issue. I would then make a conscious effort to remain professional and respectful, even if I strongly disagreed with the decision.

Next, I would explore options for continuing to advocate for my position. This might involve working with other members of the Council to propose amendments or alternative solutions to the issue at hand, or seeking support from constituents to push for a re-vote or to raise awareness of the potential negative consequences of the decision.

Regardless of the outcome, I would remain committed to working collaboratively with my colleagues on the Council to serve the best interests of the community. This might involve seeking common ground on other issues or finding ways to bridge divides and build consensus across different viewpoints.

Ultimately, my goal would be to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and integrity in my decision-making, even in situations where my position may not be the popular one.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

If I could change one thing in the zoning code for Cedar Hill, I would focus on increasing the availability of affordable housing options. Specifically, I would work to amend the zoning code to allow for more mixed-income developments and to incentivize the creation of more affordable housing units.

Cedar Hill, like many other cities, is facing a shortage of affordable housing options, which can make it difficult for low- and moderate-income families to find suitable and stable housing. By increasing the availability of affordable housing options, we can help to ensure that all members of our community have access to safe, affordable, and stable housing.

To achieve this goal, I would propose changes to the zoning code that would encourage the creation of more mixed-income developments that include both affordable and market-rate units. I would also propose incentives for developers to include a certain percentage of affordable units in their developments, or to work with local housing organizations to create more affordable housing options.

By increasing the availability of affordable housing options in Cedar Hill, we can help to create a more diverse and inclusive community, where all residents have the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

As a community leader, I believe it is essential to involve residents in the decision-making process in Cedar Hill. To do this, I plan to implement a number of strategies that prioritize transparency, accessibility, and community engagement.

Firstly, I will ensure that all meetings and decision-making processes are publicized and accessible to residents. This might involve holding public meetings or town halls, creating online forums or surveys, or using social media platforms to share information and solicit feedback.

Secondly, I will work to actively seek out input and feedback from residents, particularly those who may not have traditionally had a voice in decision-making processes. This might involve partnering with community organizations or grassroots initiatives to reach out to underrepresented groups and facilitate dialogue and discussion.

Thirdly, I will work to create opportunities for residents to participate directly in the decision-making process, such as through citizen advisory committees or other forms of participatory budgeting. This can help to ensure that residents have a direct say in how their tax dollars are spent and can help to build trust and transparency between community members and their elected officials.

Overall, my approach to involving residents in the decision-making process will be based on the principles of collaboration, transparency, and accountability. By prioritizing community engagement and dialogue, we can create a more inclusive, responsive, and effective local government that truly reflects the needs and preferences of the community.

What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

Improving communication between city officials and the public is essential to building trust and transparency in local government. To achieve this, I would propose a number of strategies aimed at enhancing communication channels, increasing public awareness and engagement, and improving overall transparency.

Firstly, I would work to create a comprehensive communications plan that outlines the different channels through which city officials can communicate with the public, including social media, websites, and public meetings. This plan should be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure that it is meeting the needs of the community.

Secondly, I would propose the creation of a citizen advisory committee to serve as a liaison between city officials and the public. This committee could be comprised of representatives from different community organizations or interest groups and could help to facilitate dialogue and communication between city officials and the public.

Thirdly, I would work to increase the transparency of local government by making information more readily available to the public. This might involve publishing meeting minutes and agendas online, creating a public dashboard that tracks progress on different initiatives, or providing regular updates on the status of different projects.

Finally, I would prioritize community engagement and public input by holding regular public meetings, town halls, and other forums that allow residents to share their opinions and concerns with city officials. By creating a culture of open communication and collaboration, we can build stronger and more resilient communities that truly reflect the needs and preferences of the people who live there.

Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

Yes, as a thoughtful and open-minded individual, I am always willing to consider different perspectives and change my stance on issues when presented with new evidence or compelling arguments from the opposing side.

One instance where I changed my mind on an issue was when I was involved in a discussion about a proposed zoning change in my community. Initially, I was in favor of the change, believing that it would lead to increased economic growth and development in the area. However, after hearing the concerns of residents who lived near the proposed development, I began to see the potential negative impact that the change could have on the community.

Residents expressed concerns about increased traffic, noise pollution, and reduced green space in the area. These concerns made me realize that the proposed development could have a significant impact on the quality of life of those who lived nearby, and that these concerns needed to be taken seriously.

After considering the arguments of the opposing side and weighing the potential costs and benefits of the proposed change, I ultimately changed my stance and decided to oppose the zoning change. I believed that this decision was in the best interests of the community as a whole and would help to ensure that the needs and concerns of all residents were taken into account in local decision-making processes.

Overall, this experience taught me the importance of actively seeking out and listening to different perspectives, and the value of being open to changing one’s stance in response to new evidence or arguments. By remaining open-minded and willing to engage in constructive dialogue, we can build stronger and more inclusive communities that truly reflect the needs and preferences of all residents.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I would like to reiterate my commitment to serving the community of Cedar Hill and to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that our city continues to grow and thrive. I would also express my appreciation for the opportunity to share my thoughts and ideas on these important issues.

Finally, I would encourage residents to get involved in local government and to stay informed about important issues affecting our community, as active and engaged citizens are essential to building a strong and vibrant community for all. And lastly I a want to encourage the residents of Cedar Hill to vote for me Darian Pace for City Council Place 6 and help Set the “PACE” for Cedar Hill!