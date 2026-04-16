Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in DFW

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Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over the second French Empire each year on May 5, marking the event with colorful parades, fiestas, and special restaurant offers.

As Cinco de Mayo approaches, Cotton Patch Cafe in Cedar Hill (and other locations) offers guests an easy way to celebrate the holiday by combining classic Texas comfort food with festive Cinco de Mayo classics.

Cinco de Mayo is not an obvious Cotton Patch Cafe occasion, but it’s still a popular one. The restaurant puts a subtle Texas spin on Tex-Mex with warm queso, Texas Caviar made with black-eyed peas, black beans, corn and pico de gallo./ The Big Bend Sampler, a shareable spread, brings it all together with other guest favorites. Whether guests go classic or opt for a brisket queso moment, Cotton Patch offers an unexpected, distinctly Texan way to celebrate, with frozen and on-the-rock margaritas available at select locations.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Mi Cocina

Mi Cocina is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in true Dallas fashion with Cinco de Mambo, marking both the holiday and the brand’s 35-year anniversary. A longtime DFW staple, Mi Cocina is bringing the energy with festive offerings including the limited-time La Bandera margarita, available from May 1-5 for Cinco de Mayo, alongside their iconic Mambo Taxi and classic Tex-Mex favorites guests know and love. The La Bandera margarita features layered Midori on the bottom, a frozen house margarita, and a strawberry frozen margarita on top, finished with a Tajín lime garnish.

Fuego Tortilla Grill

Inspired by Mexico. Made in Texas. Fuego is leaning into the celebration with a limited-time pairing that’s perfect for the occasion. The Frito Pie Taco, a craveable mashup of a Texas classic and a street taco, is paired with a refreshing Strawberry Margarita. Available for a limited time this spring, the Frito Pie Taco is stacked with seasoned beef, cheddar, jalapeños, onions, sour cream and a crunchy layer of Fritos, all wrapped in a fresh tortilla. Paired with the bright, fruity margarita, it’s an easy, high-impact way to celebrate without overthinking plans.