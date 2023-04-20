DeSoto Police Department (HICRU) Arrests Four & Seize Drugs and Guns

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DESOTO POLICE HIGH-INTENSITY CRIME REDUCTION UNIT WITH AID FROM THREE NEARBY POLICE DEPARTMENTS ARRESTS FOUR MEN IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, SEIZES QUANTITIES OF DRUGS & GUNS

A DeSoto Police Department High-Intensity Crime Reduction Unit (HICRU) investigation culminated on April 18th with the multi-agency arrests of four men; the seizure of 142 pounds of marijuana; and the recovery of six handguns, two assault-style pistols, an assault-style rifle, and over $42,000 in cash. One of the handguns was stolen.

DeSoto’s HICRU Unit was tracking suspect movements and enlisted the assistance of Midlothian Police, Duncanville Police, and Cedar Hill Police patrols and a K-9 unit during the investigation. Officers from Duncanville and Cedar Hill carried out traffic stops on suspects and DeSoto’s HICRU executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Kimmel in Cedar Hill.

“Criminal activity does not stop at our boundaries so we are grateful for the partnership that we have with our surrounding police agencies,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa. “The DeSoto Police Department would like to thank our friends at the Midlothian Police Department, the Duncanville Police Department, and the Cedar Hill Police Department including their canine officers for removing this public threat from our region.”

The four men taken into custody include Devin Jamil Crenshaw of Duncanville (DOB 11/04/2000), Damare Jaheim Lofton of Dallas (DOB 07/19/01), Ashton Javine Turner of Dallas, (DOB 07/28/2000), and Trevor Jesse Nielsen of Cedar Hill (DOB 09/07/01). Their mugshots and the individual charges against them follow immediately.

Charges: Possession of Marijuana 5lbs-50lbs 3rd degree felony

Unlawful carrying of a weapon Class A Misdemeanor

Charges

Possession of Marijuana 5lbs-50lbs 3rd degree felony

Unlawful carrying of a weapon Class A Misdemeanor

Charges

Possession of Marijuana 5lbs-50lbs 3rd degree felony

Unlawful carrying of a weapon Class A Misdemeanor

Charges

Delivery of Marijuana 5lbs-50lbs 2nd degree felony

Possession of Marijuana 50lbs – 2000lbs 2nd degree felony

Possession of Marijuana 4oz – 5lbs State jail felony