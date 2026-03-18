Special Easter Offers Bring DFW Families Together

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Easter is a special time for families, and DFW restaurants and venues offer a variety of activities, brunches, and other events that all ages can celebrate together.

From backyard egg hunts to Easter brunch and baskets for loved ones, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving families and hosts everything they need to show up to the holiday with something memorable. Beginning March 23, bakeries nationwide will offer brand-new Bundtini® Easter Eggs alongside seasonal favorites like Banana Pudding Cake Made With NILLA® and Carrot Cake.

The Bundtini® Easter Egg

This decorative egg-shaped container perfectly holds one of the brand’s Bundtinis®, priced at $2.99 each or in bundles of six for $14.95 (includes one free) and twelve for $35.88 (includes two free). (Bundtinis® also sold separately.) Paired with festive bunny cake toppers, they offer guests a fun, effortless way to build baskets, elevate egg hunts and spread the season’s joy.

The Banana Pudding Cake Made With NILLA® flavor is available through April 12 in all cake sizes — 8”, 10”, Bundtlets and Bundtinis®. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also spotlighting its signature Carrot Cake, available year-round in all sizes.

“Easter is a time when families and friends come together to continue traditions and create new ones,” said Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “We’re honored when our cakes are part of what makes these moments even more special, and we love giving guests new ways to share something meaningful with the people they care about most.”

For more info, or to find your nearest location, please visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

Cotton Patch Offers Full Holiday Meals

Easter gatherings are all about bringing family together, but preparing a full holiday meal can quickly turn into an all-day task. Cotton Patch Cafe (all locations, including Cedar Hill) make it easier to host this year with chef-prepared Easter meals, designed to bring traditional homestyle flavors to the table without the extra work.

The Ultimate Easter Spread, available for groups of six or 12, includes a choice of holiday ham or roasted boneless turkey breast served alongside garlic mashed potatoes and classic Southern sides. For smaller gatherings, the Classic Easter Spread serves up to six, while the Easter Side Feast offers a selection of homestyle sides that can round out any holiday table.

Orders are open now at cottonpatch.com or by calling 817-527-8584. Order by: April 4; Pick up: April 3-5. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled pickup time.

Hilton Anatole Holds Easter Egg Hunt

Downtown Dallas Easter egg hunt at the Hilton Anatole Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with family activities and special prizes. Families can enjoy timed egg hunts by age group, face painting, train rides, a balloon artist and a visit from the Easter Bunny. There’s also the chance to find one of five Golden Eggs featuring prizes like an overnight stay, a family weekend experience or cabana time at JadeWaters. Adult admission is free; kids are $15.

Centrale Italia is celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 5 with a festive Easter Brunch from 10:30 AM-3 PM ($52) featuring dishes like Steak & Eggs with petite filet, Wood Fired Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, and Italian French Toast, plus starters such as Pope’s Hat Ravioli and Calamari & Rock Shrimp Fritti. Brunch cocktails include mimosas, bellinis, Aperol spritzes, and Bloody Mary’s.

In the evening, guests can enjoy Easter dinner specials like Beef Tenderloin Marsala, Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass, and Pope’s Hat Ravioli, along with desserts such as Warm Apple Crostata and Crème Brûlée Tart.

Reservations required through OpenTable.

Scarborough Renaissance Faire Opens April 4

The family-favorite Scarborough Renaissance Faire opens Easter weekend April 4-5. Enjoy ceremonial pageantry as the Village gates swing open, along with the return of Scarborough’s beloved characters. Guests will enjoy a playful Easter Egg Stroll for children, and a Renaissance-style Easter service on Sunday.

Enjoy Easter with your family at Open Palate at Sheraton Dallas on Easter Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy spring-inspired stations of carved smoked prime rib, made-to-order omelets, classic breakfast staples, house-baked sweet treats, and more. To make the day even more special, Open Palette is delighted to offer $4 Build Your Own Mimosas for the adults and a fun Egg Hunt for the kids, all set to live music. Easter Day Brunch at Open Palate is $70/adult, $30/child under 12, and free for kids under 4. Reservations are available now on OpenTable.

Easter Eggstravaganza at PGA Frisco

Omni PGA Frisco’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns April 4, benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas. Festivities include an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt throughout the PGA District (with an Eggmazing machine prize for those who complete it); photos with the Easter Bunny (complimentary printed photo included); a petting zoo with bunnies, goats, a llama, a mini horse and more; carnival games; face painters; balloon artists; and themed photo opportunities. Festive pop-up food and beverage will also be available for purchase. The PGA District will be open exclusively to ticket holders until 2 p.m. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Easter Brunch at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is April 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., priced from $40-$115. Indulge in a festive, Texas-style Easter brunch at Ryder Cup Ballroom that blends refined coastal flavors with bold Lone Star comforts. Menu highlights include savory carrot cake with honey whipped butter, a chilled raw bar, artisanal cheeses and bakery favorites, spring salads, made-to-order eggs and benedicts, sushi and poke, noodles and dim sum, and an impressive lineup of carving meats including prime rib, lamb and cedar-plank salmon. Enjoy a luxe poutine bar, classic comfort entrees and a made-to-order crepe station for a sweet finish. Reservations are required via OpenTable.

Princi Italia Easter Offers for DFW Families

Dallas and Plano locations for Princi Italia feature a festive brunch and dinner offerings on for Easter Sunday. Guests can enjoy an Italian-inspired Easter brunch featuring favorites like Classic Eggs Benedict with basil hollandaise, Brioche French Toast with blueberry syrup and lemon mascarpone cream, and Sunday Lasagna with Italian sausage, meatballs, and hand-dipped ricotta, along with seafood and steak options such as Parmesan-crusted sea bass and grilled filet of beef tenderloin.

Brunch cocktails include mimosas, Aperol spritzes, and Bellinis, perfect for toasting the holiday. Princi Italia will also offer Easter dinner specials, including Italian sausage and meatball lasagna, Parmesan crusted sea bass piccata, grilled filet of beef tenderloin, and Meyer lemon and pistachio cannoli. Visit princiitalia.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse helps families and food lovers elevate their Easter celebrations with a range of dine-in and to-go options designed for every kind of holiday gathering. On Easter Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 5, guests can savor Perry’s Easter Ham Special, featuring sliced double-smoked, triple-glazed ham with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine, plus a choice of Perry’s Pear Salad or Carrot Ginger Soup. Families can enhance the meal with a decadent white chocolate cheesecake ($10). Kids’ meals are available for $19.

Perry’s will also open early for Easter brunch, serving the full dinner menu alongside $14 cocktails — including Bloody Mary’s, Rosé Sangria and Mimosas — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later, from 4 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy a 3-Course Sunday Supper featuring the signature Perry’s Famous Pork Chop, soup or salad and a dessert trio, all for $49.

For at-home celebrations, Perry’s offers a Family Easter Ham Meal serving four, with soup or salad, ham, sides and an optional family-style cheesecake. Pre-order now through April 5, with Heat & Eat (cold pickup Saturday) or Ready-to-Eat (hot pickup Sunday) options.

JW Steakhouse

This Easter, JW Steakhouse invites families and food enthusiasts to experience a sophisticated evolution of the holiday brunch. Located within the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, the restaurant will host a one-day-only grand buffet that merges refined steakhouse staples with interactive seasonal stations. Highlights include: Chilled Seafood Display; Texas-Centric Charcuterie; Signature Benedicts; Premium Carving Stations; and Rustic Bakery & Sweets. Served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JW Steakhouse at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. Cost is $95 per person. Reservations and full menu are available on OpenTable.

The Mercury is hosting an Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 5 from 10 AM to 3 PM, featuring an elevated spread that includes jumbo shrimp, oysters, sushi and sashimi, hand-carved prime rib, crispy fried chicken, made-to-order omelets, brunch classics and an expansive dessert display (carrot cake, white chocolate cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and more). Pricing is $95 per person and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Thrift for Good

Spring is in the air at Thrift for Good. The DFW thrift store has dresses for girls of all ages, dress shirts, overalls, cardigans, and more. Thrift for Good also has baskets, toys, and board games plus spring entertaining essentials, serving pieces, and hostess gifts available at both stores. Starting April 1, all Easter items will be 50% off.

Also starting April 1, there will be an in-store Easter Egg Hunt. Shoppers should keep their eyes peeled and encourage little shoppers to search for eggs. Each day in April leading up to Easter, one egg will be hidden in the store with a daily surprise hidden inside. Easter Egg prizes include chocolates and other sweet treats, extra discounts, free items, and more. No purchase necessary to win.

Twenty-five percent of proceeds go directly to charity. To date, Thrift for Good has raised over $360,000 for DFW charities.