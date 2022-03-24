Profile: Midlothian City Council Member Ted Miller    

Facebook

Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in on the Midlothian City Council?

Ted Miller: I sit on City Council Place 3. I was also appointed to be the Mayor pro tem by the other elected councilmen in the city. That means that I’m next in line to carry out the duties of Mayor in his absence.

FDN: How long have you sat in this seat?

TM: I was elected to Place 3 in 2019. I had previously served six years in place 6 from 2012 to 2018.

FDN: What is your main goal as a City Council member during this term?

TM: During this term, and in the previous terms I have and will continue to hold developers and builders to a higher standard. While the city may not be able to halt growth, we can greatly affect decisions that will be in the citizens’ best interest as our city grows. There will be so many changes coming, this is a very important time in the life of the city. You can never redo a bad development or project. I would like to use my experience and dedication to continue to make Midlothian a great place to live and work.

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

TM: I was annexed into the city in 2007 so I wanted to learn more about how my taxes were being spent. In 2009 I applied and was appointed as a representative for the city on the Utility Advisory Board, a board that helps the city plan and provide for the infrastructure needs of residents. While serving on the board I was encouraged by a sitting council member to run for City Council. I decided to contribute my time and energy into making Midlothian the best it could be without losing its character of a small town.

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

TM: When I was first elected, it was a pleasant surprise to find out how willing and open city staff is to helping council members and citizens understand the different areas of responsibility. From engineering to finance and public works, the city staff and administration bend over backwards to provide data and information that is used to make informed decisions. It was also interesting to find out that some of the things we are making decisions on today may have been planned years ago.

FDN: What have been your challenges?

TM: The biggest challenge to the City Council is ensuring that the city stays fiscally conservative. By that I mean, that we provide for the current and future needs of the city, while at the same time keeping the budget in line. The reason this is a challenge is there are always more things we want to do, then there’s money to do them.

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and how will you contribute to that?

TM: During the next few years, the city will continue to grow at its current rapid place. I will continue to ensure that the growth goes in the best direction for the citizens. From pushing for the best shopping centers to award-winning home builders and developers, by staying on top of all the development proposals, I will do everything in my power to see that Midlothian citizens get high quality while maintaining the charming beauty of Midlothian.