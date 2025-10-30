New Texas 2036 Poll Reveals Voter Priorities: Voters Are Cautiously Optimistic

Facebook

Austin, Texas — Texas voters are heading into the 2026 elections with cautious optimism about the state’s future, and a strong desire for decisive leadership by elected officials.

“Texas voters in the near term are focused on the high cost of some of the basic elements of their well-being, including housing and medical care,” said David Leebron, president and CEO of Texas 2036. “They want results from their leaders that make life more affordable, strengthen education and build long-term opportunity. The opportunity is there for Texas’ policymakers if they pay attention to the priorities laid out by the voters.”

As a pivotal election approaches with Texas’ statewide leaders on the ballot, voters are indicating that they will back candidates with plans to address everyday concerns like health care, homeowners’ insurance and the quality of education.

The latest Texas Voter Poll from nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036 finds that voters across party lines share a clear set of priorities for maintaining affordability and keeping the state competitive. Conducted by Baselice & Associates from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2025, the poll surveyed 1,001 registered voters statewide (±3.1% margin of error).

Confidence in Texas’ Future

A majority of Texas voters remain confident in the state’s trajectory:

By a 3-to-1 margin (54% to 18%), voters say Texas’ economy will outperform the U.S. over the next four years.

Two-thirds (66%) say they are confident they could find a good‑paying job in Texas, with Republicans more confident (77%) than Democrats (52%), and men reporting greater optimism (71%) than women (61%).

44% believe Texas offers more economic and job opportunities than other states, compared to 16% who believe the state has fewer opportunities.

But Texans also continue to express unease about Texas’ direction heading into 2026, with 85% registering some level of concern about the state’s future.

“Texas voters see the strength of our economy, but they also know it does not run on autopilot,” said John Hryhorchuk, senior vice president of policy and advocacy at Texas 2036. “That mix of optimism and vigilance is what keeps Texas competitive. It is a reminder that preparation is part of our success story.”

Economic Pressures Drive the Agenda

Concern about rising prices in health care or the costs associated with owning a home stood out in this year’s survey of Texas voters.

82% say they are more likely to support candidates who will prioritize lowering health care prices, the top election motivator in the poll. More than a third say someone in their household skipped or delayed medical care because they did not know what it would cost, the highest level since Texas 2036 began tracking the issue in 2021.

79% want leaders who will work to address homeowners’ insurance rates, with nearly four in five voters reporting that their rates have increased in the past five years.

“Texas voters are clear about their priorities,” said Hryhorchuk. “They support leaders who tackle rising costs today and plan for a stronger, more affordable Texas tomorrow.”

Voters also support investments that strengthen resilience, including water infrastructure and disaster response, with 78% saying such efforts would make them more likely to support a candidate, including 84% of those residing along the Gulf Coast.

Accountability in Education Matters to Texans

Quality education remains a top priority for Texas voters, who give mixed marks to Texas public schools when it comes to preparing students for future success.

56% of Texas voters with school-aged children gave their local public schools either an “excellent” rating (36%) or “good” (20%), compared to the 23% who gave a 23% “fair” or the 18% who gave a “poor” rating.

But voters gave their local school district a six-out-of-10 rating when it comes to ensuring graduates complete high school ready for college or prepared to enter the workforce with a good-paying job.

And Texas voters are looking for decisive opportunities to improve school outcomes.

78% said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports improving education accountability.

When parents of current public school students were asked if they had considered sending their child to a different school or school district within the past year, 37% responded that they had. The primary reason provided was academics.

And when asked if they intended to apply for the new Educational Savings Account program, 46% of parents of school-aged students reported that they were either “very likely” (23%) or “somewhat likely” (23%). The intensity was higher among public school parents (25% “very likely”) than among parents whose children are not in public school (17% “very likely”).

The poll included 219 parents of current public-school students and 284 parents of school-aged children (ages 4–18). While smaller in sample size, these responses offer a closer look at how Texas parents view education options.

Voters Want Leaders To Fight for Their Shared Beliefs

The Texas Voter Poll also offers new insight into how Texans view the tone of politics today, preferring a candidate who will fight for them but rejecting violence in politics.

A majority (56%) say they prefer candidates who fight for their shared beliefs, while 37% favor those who work with people with whom they disagree. A majority, or 52%, say they are more concerned about a society where people can’t resolve their differences vs. 37% who say they are more concerned about the other side’s political beliefs prevailing.

“Texas voters clearly support strong leadership,” said Jordan Wat, director of government affairs at Texas 2036. “We found a majority of voters expect leaders to hold firm to their beliefs while finding ways to deliver results that move the state forward.”

Worries about political violence remain strikingly high: 76% of voters say they are extremely or very concerned about political violence in the nation. More than nine in 10 Texans reject violence as a means to achieve political goals.

About Texas 2036’s Texas Voter Poll

Baselice & Associates has conducted the Texas Voter Poll since 2020 for Texas 2036, a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas’ bicentennial year, and beyond. Results are available at www.texas2036.org/voterpoll .