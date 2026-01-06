Dan D. Dodson, former Duncanville City Manager, Died Jan. 2

Facebook

Dan D. Dodson, age 77, of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 2, 2026, at 1:45 a.m.

Dan was born and raised in Richland Hills, Texas. He went on to attend the University of Texas at Arlington and built a distinguished career in public service spanning more than three decades. Dan dedicated his professional life to city management and public infrastructure, serving as City Manager of Flower Mound, Duncanville, and Jonestown, and as Deputy Director of the Texas Water Development Board. He was widely respected for his expertise in municipal water rights, his leadership and integrity, and for his deep commitment to public service.

Dan was lovingly known as “The Captain.” A natural leader, he brought people together wherever he went, often calling his close family and friends “The 5th District” and assigning naval ranks to create a special bond of camaraderie that only he could inspire. His legacy of leadership lives on through those who proudly carry the rank he bestowed.

Dan loved boating on Lake Travis, holding court with his sailors for lunch, and cheering on the Texas Longhorns by hosting legendary tailgates known as “Captain Dan’s Tailgate Extravaganza” and “Captain Dan’s Bar and Bistro.” These gatherings reflected Dan’s generous heart, welcoming spirit, infectious humor, captivating stories, and unending wisdom—always shared over his favorite Miller Lite, Tommy Bloody, and Richie Margarita.

Dan was a dedicated student of military history, especially Vietnam and World War II. He enjoyed attending gun shows and keeping his own collection. Above all, he valued his family deeply. He was a loving husband, caring father, devoted grandfather, and a trusted mentor to many friends who relied on his steady presence for advice, humor, and leadership.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Laurie F. Dodson. Theirs was a once-in-a-lifetime love. After years of working side by side at Duncanville City Hall, they confessed their undeniable bond and married in 1991, building a life full of affection, partnership, laughter, and deep devotion. He will forever be her Baby, and she forever his Lady.

Dan is also survived by his brother, David Dodson; his son, Andrew Dodson; his stepchildren, Richard Lane and Laurence Lane; and his grandchildren, Drew, Sam, Raegan, Haiden, and Fisher. He will forever be Dad and Papa.

Dan lived a life of service, humor, leadership, and unwavering loyalty. To those who knew him, he will always be remembered as The Captain.

A private service will be held for family and close friends.