Patty Granville Stars in Hello Dolly! at Garland Summer Musicals

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Patty Granville, who founded Garland Summer Musicals in 1982, reprises her favorite role as Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly! for the fifth time July 17-26. Performances will be held in Granville Performing Arts Center July 17-26. For tickets or more information, visit garlandsummermusicals.org or call 972-205-2790.

Granville said “Dolly is my favorite role because I’ve been a matchmaker all my life, or at least since junior high. Plus, I love the music and dancing. We have a wonderful 21-piece orchestra; we’re the only theatre in the Dallas area to feature a full live orchestra other than Broadway Dallas. This production is especially poignant for me, since it will be our last musical performance in the theatre as we’ve known it. They’re closing the facility for renovations in 2027.”

“My first time to play Dolly was opposite Jerry Haynes as Horace Vandergriff. Jerry was the beloved children’s show host Mr. Peppermint on WFAA Ch. 8 TV. We did a TV interview for that station, since I’d been Miss Patty on Romper Room, and they liked the angle of having two children’s show hosts starring together in a live musical.”

The City of Garland prepares for a $25 million renovation of the Granville Arts Center. The project will modernize the beloved downtown landmark with improvements to accessibility, seating, theatrical systems, backstage facilities and gathering spaces, ensuring it continues serving performers and audiences for generations to come. The venue was renamed to honor its longtime managing director Patty Granville in 2003.

Hello Dolly Plot Synopsis

Bursting with charm, wit, and show-stopping spectacle, Hello, Dolly! follows the unstoppable Dolly Levi as she sets out to transform lives—including her own—with a little matchmaking magic. When Dolly arrives in Yonkers to arrange a marriage for the wealthy Horace Vandergelder, she quickly decides he’d be far better off as her next husband. What follows is a whirlwind of romance, comedy, and joyous musical numbers as Dolly leads everyone on an unforgettable adventure toward love, laughter, and second chances.

Garland Summer Musicals production of Hello Dolly! is produced by Patty Granville and directed by J. Alan Hanna. Music Director/Conductor-Chris Widomski; Assistant Music Director-Jon Schweikhard; Choreographer-Kelly McCain; Assistant to the Producer-Cheryl Pellett; Assistant Director-Caren Sharpe. Stage Manager-Ruby Lopez-Pullum; Assistant Stage Manager-Diamond Flores. Costume Design-Michael Robinson, Dallas Costume Shoppe; Set Designer Kelly Cox; Sound Design-Jay Hogg, Scott Guenther; Lighting Design-Jason S. Foster; Assistant Lighting Design-Lynn Gouge. Master Carpenter-Joseph Murdock; Assistant Master arpenter-Toby Meeks; Technical Director Amanda Gonzalez.

PATTY GRANVILLE (Dolly Levi / Producer / Founder)

The Managing Director of the Granville Arts Center from its opening in 1982 until August 2021, when she retired after nearly 40 years. The building was renamed in her honor in 2003. In 1982, she co-founded Garland Summer Musicals and has served as its Founding Producer since 1983. In recent years, she has also directed GSM productions of Singin’ in the Rain, Catch Me If You Can, and Fiddler on the Roof. Patty holds a degree in Theatre and Speech from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in Theatre from UNT. Early in her career, she played the romantic lead in the outdoor drama The Common Glory, and became “Miss Patty” on the nationally syndicated children’s TV show Romper Room.

Onstage, she has held leading roles at Casa Mañana and numerous Southwest dinner theatres, and has appeared in GSM productions including co-starring with John Raitt in South Pacific (1996), and starring in Hello, Dolly!, 42nd Street, Mame, Annie Get Your Gun, The Will Rogers Follies, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Cats, 9 to 5, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Carnival, and I Do! I Do! Her Garland Civic Theatre favorites include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Queen Eleanor in The Lion in Winter, Grizabella in Cats, Queen Elizabeth in Mary Stuart, Mother Superior in Nunsense, and Auntie Mame. She has also directed several GCT productions, including Fiddler on the Roof, The Fantasticks, The Rat Pack Lounge, Something Rotten, Carnival, Follies, Tenderly, and Love Letters. In 2002, GISD named its High School Theatre Awards in her honor, and in February 2003 the Garland City Council renamed the Performing Arts Center the Patty Granville Arts Center.

Additional Cast Members for Hello Dolly!

JAMES WILLIAMS (Horace Vandergelder) reprises the role of Horace Vandergelder he last played in 2019. PATRICK PEVEHOUSE (Cornelius Hackl) has toured the country in national tours of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere) and The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow). KAYLA STARR BRYAN (Irene Molloy) returns to GSM, having last been seen in Crazy for You! ANDREW CAVE (Barnaby Tucker) was most recently seen in Fiddler on the Roof for GSM; he’s a rising senior at UT Arlington. ZOE ROBERTS (Minnie Fay) returns following her most recent role as Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof.

Mrs. Rose-Linda Frank; Ernestina-Kaleigh Huser; Ambrose Kemper-Will Mills; Ermengarde-Alexa Taylor; Rudolph Reisenweber-David Tinney; Judge-Steven E. Beene; Stanley-Kyle Hancock; Court Clerk-Rachel Davies; First Cook-Kyler Fullington; Second Cook-Caren Sharpe.

Dancing Ensemble: Stephanie Butler, Abby Clark, Owen Garcia, Marcos Hillman, Lily Hogge, Rylee Polk, Caren Sharpe, Brenna Marie Stewart, Brody Sturgill, Seth Townsend, Emma Triana, Ashley Tysor, Robbie Voigt, Quinton Coulonge, Daniel Long, Micah Long. Singing Ensemble: Joshua Brown, Adelina Clamser, Rachel Davies, Linda Frank, Kyler Fullington, Kyle Hancock, Kaleigh Huser, Riley Martens, Parker Mershawn, Reid Negron, David Tinney, and Daniel Walker.

Performances for Hello Dolly! are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland. Performance schedule is Friday-Sat. July 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday July 19 matinee at 2:30 p.m. the first week; and 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. July 24-25, with 2:30 p.m. matinee Sun. July 26. Single tickets are priced from $32.79 to $42.79, available online at garlandsummermusicals.org or by calling the box office at 972-205-2790.