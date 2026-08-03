Old Elk Distillery Releases Highly Anticipated 10-Year-Old Collection Inbox

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If you’re a fan of whiskey with a little age on it, Old Elk has three new reasons to pour a glass.

Middle West Spirits, one of North America’s largest independently owned distilleries, has launched the Old Elk Distillery 10-Year Old Collection, featuring a Straight Bourbon, Straight Wheat Whiskey, and Wheated Bourbon. All three have spent a full decade aging in barrels, and each brings something a little different to the table.

The collection is the first major round of new releases for Old Elk since Middle West Spirits acquired Old Elk Distillery in May 2025. The move gives the company an expanded portfolio and greater scale, while the new whiskies show that it isn’t slowing down when it comes to innovation.

“We’re excited to launch these whiskies with a very strong age statement. Through this 10-year collection, we can offer a line of whiskies with exceptional quality while maintaining accessibility, something truly rare in the industry,” says Luis Gonzalez, CCO of Middle West Spirits.

Gonzalez says the releases are also a reflection of the work happening behind the scenes.

“These new releases embody the dedication and craftsmanship of our team, proving that while our whiskies rest, our pursuit of excellence never does,” he says. “Our team is particularly looking forward to how our consumer base will react to them.”

Here’s what’s in the new collection:

10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon

This isn’t your typical bourbon mash bill. The 10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon leans heavily into malted barley, which gives the whiskey its smoothness and depth while adding another layer of character.

The mash bill combines malted barley with rye for spice and corn for sweetness. After 10 years of aging, the combination comes together in a bourbon that’s robust without being hard-edged — smooth, balanced and easy to sip.

Mashbill: 51% Corn, 34% Malted Barley, 15% Rye

ABV: 52.5%

10-Year-Old Straight Wheat Whiskey

Old Elk’s 10-Year-Old Straight Wheat Whiskey draws on decades of experience working with world-class rye and wheat distillates.

Made with a 95 percent soft red winter wheat mashbill and aged in barrels for a full decade, the whiskey highlights just how much character time can bring to wheat. The aging process brings out the grain’s rich, refined qualities while adding depth, complexity and subtlety.

Mashbill: 96% Wheat, 4% Malted Barley

ABV: 51.5%

10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon

Wheated bourbon has become a familiar category for whiskey drinkers, but Old Elk takes a decidedly grain-forward approach with its 10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon.

With 45 percent wheat in the mash bill and 10 years of maturation, the bourbon reflects Old Elk’s long-term commitment to aging and its decades of experience working with wheat whiskey. The wheat helps highlight the natural sweetness of the corn, while the barrel contributes soft vanilla notes. The finished whiskey is smooth and elevated without losing its bourbon character.

Mashbill: 51% Corn, 46% Wheat, 3% Malted Barley

ABV: 52.5%

Find the New Old Elk Releases

All three whiskies — the Old Elk 10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon, 10-Year-Old Straight Wheat Whiskey and 10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon — are available nationwide with an SRP of $69.99 each.

They’re also available at the Middle West Spirits Distillery bottle store and online through the Old Elk bottle shop.

For more information, visit oldelk.com or follow Old Elk on Instagram at @oldelkbourbon.