UNITED WAY OF TARRANT COUNTY HOSTS COUNTYWIDE COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIRS

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FORT WORTH, Texas (August 3, 2026) – United Way of Tarrant County (UWTC) will mobilize across Tarrant County on Saturday, Aug. 8, for multiple events designed to meet families where they are and provide resources based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods UWTC serves. This year will include three major community events across Fort Worth, the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area and Arlington. Two Community Resource Fairs will focus on back-to-school preparedness and immediate family needs, while the Money and Me event will provide hands-on financial education and resources for Greater Arlington families.

“These Community Resource Fairs on Aug. 8 are about listening to our communities and responding with resources that can make a meaningful difference for families,” said UWTC President and CEO Adam D. Powell. “Every year, United Way of Tarrant County hosts a Day of Action to address critical community needs, and this year’s events reflect that commitment. Tarrant County is incredibly diverse, and the needs of one neighborhood may look very different from another. This year, we are expanding our reach and bringing targeted resources directly into communities across the county so families can feel supported, prepared and connected. When students are excited and prepared for the school year, and families have access to the resources they need to thrive, the entire community benefits.”

COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIRS, FORT WORTH AND HEB: Following the overwhelming response to last year’s back-to-school event, which served more families and students than anticipated, UWTC is expanding the effort in 2026 with two Community Resource Fairs.

From 10 a.m. to noon, families can attend free community events at:

Artes de la Rosa, 1440 N. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

O.H. Stowe Elementary, 4201 Rita Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117

Both events will provide free backpacks, books, school supplies and family-friendly activities designed to help students begin the school year ready to learn and succeed. The first 300 students at each location will be eligible to receive backpacks and school supplies. Resources at each location will also be tailored to the needs of the surrounding community. In Fort Worth, families will have access to food boxes in addition to back-to-school support and connections to valuable community resources.

MONEY AND ME, ARLINGTON: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., UWTC will also host Money and Me at River Legacy Nature Center, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington. The free, family-friendly event will combine hands-on activities, workshops and community resources to help Greater Arlington families build financial confidence together. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade and their parents can participate in interactive sessions focused on budgeting, saving and setting financial goals. Children who complete an event passport through workshop participation can earn a free backpack. Money and Me is hosted by United Way of Tarrant County-Greater Arlington’s Financial Stability Partnership, a team of staff, community members and local agencies focused on promoting self-sufficiency programs and financial resources.

“At the heart of our mission is a commitment to showing up for our neighbors in ways that truly matter,” said Kris Canfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at United Way of Tarrant County. “This day really brings that mission to life by meeting families where they are, listening to what they need and connecting them with resources that can make a real difference. This is what it means to be united as a community.”

Together, the three events reflect UWTC’s commitment to bringing Community Resource Fairs directly into neighborhoods and responding to the distinct needs of families across Tarrant County.

To learn more, visit www.unitedwaytarrant.org.