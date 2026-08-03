Maker’s Mark’s New Artist Series – City Edition Is A Travel Exclusive

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, introduced a global travel retail exclusive series featuring custom, city-inspired labels designed by acclaimed artist Alexandra Pacula. Available for a limited time in select airports, the bespoke Maker’s Mark bottles are inspired by destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney and Melbourne, inviting travelers to discover and collect each release throughout their journeys.

“At Maker’s Mark, we’ve always believed that character comes from doing things differently, and this Artist Series – City Edition brings that idea to life by capturing the distinct spirit and creative energy of iconic cities around the world,” said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker’s Mark. “Today’s travelers are looking for experiences that feel personal and memorable, and we’re proud that each beautifully designed bottle is something they can enjoy long after their trip ends.”

Drawing on her signature painting style inspired by long-exposure photography techniques, Pacula captures each city’s movement, light, and rhythm through layered, expressive compositions. Her process mirrors the craftsmanship behind every bottle of Maker’s Mark, with hand-painted details nodding to the brand’s iconic red wax seal.

Pacula said: “Maker’s Mark has a very intentional approach to craft, and I wanted to mirror that in this body of work. I spent time in each city, immersed in its rhythm and atmosphere, and translated those impressions into expressive visuals that bring each label — and each place — to life.”

“Travel retail continues to be a key channel for premium spirits, as consumers increasingly seek exclusive and experience-led purchases during their journey,” commented Ashish Sagar, Interim General Manager, Global Travel Retail at Suntory Global Spirits. “With the brand’s distinctive craftsmanship, the Maker’s Mark Artist Series creates a collectible proposition that truly stands out in airport retail.”

The Maker’s Mark Artist Series – City Edition will be available beginning in Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), Singapore (SIN) and Seoul (ICN) airports in July, followed by London (LHR, LGW, STN) and Paris (CDG) in August. The series will continue to roll out in Dubai (DXB), Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), and in the United States in New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) in September.

For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.