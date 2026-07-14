Duncanville Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting Tuesday

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The Duncanville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at the Wexford Townhomes.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on July 14, Duncanville police officers were dispatched to the Wexford Townhomes, located at 600 Wemberly Circle, following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Woburn Lane. Officers immediately secured the scene while Duncanville Fire Department personnel provided medical treatment to the victims.

Adult Male Hospitalized, Adult Female Died

The adult male was transported to Methodist Charlton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers who were already in the area, when the shooting occurred, observed a white Dodge Challenger leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 6300 block of Interstate 20 in Dallas, where Emajin Trevon Jackson, an adult male, was taken into custody without incident.

Emajin Trevon Jackson in Custody

Jackson, who is now a person of interest in the shooting investigation, is currently being held at the Tri-City Regional Jail in DeSoto on a charge of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Preliminary information indicates a disturbance may have occurred prior to the shooting. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 780-5037. The investigation remains ongoing.