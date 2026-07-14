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Home News Cities Duncanville Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting Tuesday

Duncanville Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting Tuesday

By
Jo Ann Holt
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0

The Duncanville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at the Wexford Townhomes.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on July 14, Duncanville police officers were dispatched to the Wexford Townhomes, located at 600 Wemberly Circle, following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Woburn Lane. Officers immediately secured the scene while Duncanville Fire Department personnel provided medical treatment to the victims.

Adult Male Hospitalized, Adult Female Died

The adult male was transported to Methodist Charlton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers who were already in the area, when the shooting occurred, observed a white Dodge Challenger leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 6300 block of Interstate 20 in Dallas, where Emajin Trevon Jackson, an adult male, was taken into custody without incident.

Emajin Trevon Jackson in Custody

Jackson, who is now a person of interest in the shooting investigation, is currently being held at the Tri-City Regional Jail in DeSoto on a charge of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Preliminary information indicates a disturbance may have occurred prior to the shooting. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 780-5037. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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