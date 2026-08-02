Terra Takeover by Sugar & Sage Bakery at Eataly Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Terra brunch diners at Eataly Dallas are in for a special treat this month, with Sugar & Sage Bakery collaborating in a special Terra Takeover for August weekends. The Dallas bakery’s delicious sweet and savory pastries will be available at Terra for weekend brunch (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) now through Aug. 23.

Having brunch, dinner, or any meal at Eataly’s Terra restaurant is always a special occasion. Terra’s attentive, experienced wait staff and the elegant surroundings and table settings provide the setting for a lovely meal, one that starts with a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Chris Waits and I had been invited by Eataly to try the Terra Takeover brunch specials.

Sugar & Sage Brioche Primavera

We tried several of the featured pastry items—both savory and sweet offerings– during brunch at Terra last weekend. The savory Brioche Primavera, a scallion and cream cheese filled brioche topped with Catsmo smoked salmon, capers, and frisee, was the most picturesque of all the offerings. It was also the culinary standout, with a delightful blend of flavors that melted slowly in your mouth, leaving a beautiful memory.

This Brioche alone is worth a separate trip to Sugar & Sage Bakery, a high-end patisserie and coffee shop located at 4314 Lovers Lane in Dallas’ University Park, not far from Eataly’s NorthPark location. Their Executive Pastry Chef Jill Bates stopped by our table at brunch to say hello, so I was able to rave about the Brioche Primavera to its creator.

Another standout from Sugar & Sage Bakery was the scrumptious Danish alla Pesca, a pastry featuring Peach, Goat Cheese & Thyme Danish, Fresh Brûléed Peaches, and Smoked Vanilla Gelato.

We also tried the Mini Pastry Basket with miniature Gluten-Free Banana Bread, Kouign Amann, Cinnamon Roll, and Pain au Chocolat. The Kouign Amann (a rich, crisp laminated pastry layered with butter and caramelized sugar) and the Pain au Chocolat (classic French pastry featuring layers of buttery, flaky dough filled with rich, dark chocolate) were tiny, blissful bites of goodness.

An additional brunch item from the patisserie, a Danish Uova e Bacon (Sugar & Sage’s Signature Savory Danish, Wood Fired Sunny Side Egg, Provolone, Double-Smoked Bacon) sounded great, but I was too full to try anything else. Chris ordered from the regular Terra brunch menu, choosing a Wagyu Burger.

The Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger featured Fontina cheese, apple smoked bacon, Salsa Rosa, heirloom tomatoes, pickles, and fried potatoes. I stole a few of his potatoes, and thought they were more like pan roasted potatoes than fries (even better for me).

While the Terra Takeover collaboration with Sugar & Sage is a limited time event, ending Aug. 23, the weekend brunch menu that includes the Wagyu Burger will still be available. Avacoda toast, crab cakes, spaghetto alla carbonara di asparagi, and Uova Benedettine (poached eggs with Prosciutto Cotto and spinach) are also on Terra’s brunch menu.

For more information about the Terra Takeover or other special events and promotions at Eataly Dallas, visit eataly.com.